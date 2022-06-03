This time, Gary Martin was not completely alone, as he engaged in a race with top mile runners at the Festival of Miles in St. Louis. The result for the Archbishop Wood runner Thursday was another sub four-minute mile, and a personal record of 3:57.89, even as he finished fourth in the overall race.

Martin also had company from another high school athlete, as Connor Burns, a junior at Southern Boone High School in Ashland, Mo. also completed the mile in less than four minutes, finishing at 3:58.83 in fifth place.

It’s the first time in American track history that two high school runners have eclipsed the four-minute mark in the same mile race.

Paul Ryan, Jack Antsey, and Caleb Webb finished ahead of Martin and Burns. Ryan’s winning time was 3:55.95, and the top seven finishers went under four minutes.

Martin had run under four minutes for the first time at the Philadelphia Catholic League championships on May 15 when he ran a mile in 3:57:98.

Martin became just the 14th American high school athlete to break four minutes, and now Burns is the 15th.