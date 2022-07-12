Imhotep Charter sophomore running back Jabree Coleman has committed to Georgia.

The school has recently helped develop another Philadelphia native who starred at running back for the Bulldogs — D’Andre Swift of St. Joseph’s Prep. He went on to the NFL, where he now plays for the Detroit Lions.

“[Coleman] said he wanted to go to Georgia since he was playing football,” Cyril Woodland, an associate coach at Imhotep, told 247Sports. “A lot of the kids grew up watching Swift. It’s more so he’s from Philly, like Swift, and he visited last month and he was like, ‘I’m going to go to Georgia.’ He wasn’t too worried about any other schools.”

As a sophomore, Coleman had time to wait on his commitment, but chose to declare once he decided on Georgia.

