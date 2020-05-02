Sophomore center Jalen Duren was among three Roman Catholic High players selected to the Class 6A all-state boys’ basketball teams announced Saturday by Pennsylvania sportswriters.
The 6-10 Duren, who transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida in April, averaged 18.1 points and 12.5 rebounds as one of the most dominant big men in recent Philadelphia-area high school basketball history.
Roman Catholic senior guard Lynn Greer III and sophomore guard Justice Williams were named to the second team. The Cahillites went 18-10, advancing to the title game of the Philadelphia Catholic League tournament and reaching the quarterfinals of the PIAA state tournament before the event was cancelled by the coronavirus outbreak.
Coatesville senior guard Jhamir Brickus and Methacton senior center Jeff Woodward were named to the first team.
The 5-11 Brickus, a La Salle recruit, finished his career as Coatesville’s all-time leading scorer with 2,531 points. He is a two-time, first-team selection.
The 6-10 Woodward, a Colgate recruit, led Methacton to the best season in program history. A four-year starter, he averaged 13.7 points and 10.8 points as a senior and finished his career with 1,448 points and 1,139 rebounds.
Methacton senior guard Erik Timko, who averaged a team-high 19.7 points, was a second-team selection. The Warriors finished 28-2, won the District 1, Class 6A title and advanced to the quarterfinal round of the state tournament.
Methacton coach Jeff Derstine was among those receiving votes for coach of the year.
Methacton was scheduled to play Roman Catholic in a highly anticipated game in the PIAA state quarterfinals when the tournament was cancelled.
Butler senior swingman Ethan Morton, a Purdue recruit who averaged 23.4 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for the Western Pennsylvania power, was named the state’s player of the year.
Two Chester players were selected as junior forward Karell Watkins made the second team and senior guard Akeem Taylor made the third team.
Chester went 24-4 and had advanced to the quarterfinals of the state tournament with a dramatic, second-round win over Simon Gratz.
Simon Gratz senior guard Yassir Stover, who was the Philadelphia Public League player of the year, was a second-team selection. Stover helped the Bulldogs to a 22-6 record and the District 12, Class 6A title, courtesy of a victory over Roman Catholic.
Cheltenham senior swingman Jaelen McGlone, a Rider recruit, and Lincoln senior guard Shaquil Bender were third-team selections.
McGlone led Cheltenham to a 25-4 record before the Panthers’ second-round game in the state tournament was cancelled.
Here is the Class 6A all-state team, listed in order of votes received:
6A
First team
Ethan Morton, 6-5 Sr. G, Butler
William Jeffress, 6-7 Sr. F, Erie McDowell
Jalen Duren, 6-9 So. F, Roman Catholic
Jhamir Brickus, 5-11 Sr. G, Coatesville
Stevie Mitchell, 6-1 Jr. G, Wilson
Jeff Woodward, 6-10 Sr. F, Methacton
Second team
Lynn Greer, 6-1 Sr. G, Roman Catholic
Ike Herster, 6-6 Sr. F, Kennedy Catholic
Karell Watkins, 6-4 Jr. F, Chester
Justice Williams, 6-3 Sophomore G, Roman Catholic
Erik Timko, 6-3 Sr G, Methacton
Yassir Stover, 6-0 Sr. G, Simon Gratz
Third team
Jaelen McGlone, 6-4 Sr. G, Cheltenham
Shaquil Bender, 6-2 Sr. G, Abraham Lincoln
Zach Rocco, 6-2 Sr. G, Penn-Trafford
Jake Hoffman, , 6-3 Sr. F, Mt. Lebanon
Akeem Taylor, 6-4 Sr. G, Chester
Caleb Mims, 6-0 Sr. G, Bethlehem Freedom
Coach of the year: Matt Coldren, Wilson
Also receiving votes: Matt Clement, Butler and Jeff Derstine, Methacton