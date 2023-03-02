Behind the shot that lifted Lansdale Catholic to its first Catholic League title

For a moment there was silence inside the Palestra. It came during a split-second moment when Olivia Boccella, standing at the right wing, released an arching shot a few steps behind the three-point line. All eyes followed the ball, and, once it dropped in the net, the Lansdale Catholic student section erupted.

Boccella, though, stood there, soaking in the moment. The junior guard had just made the game-winning three for the Crusaders, sealing a 50-47 victory in the Philadelphia Catholic League final against Archbishop Wood on Monday.

The historic shot gave Lansdale Catholic its first PCL title and will be among legendary games at the Palestra that folks talk about for years to come.

“When you’re in that, playing on that court, it was just so surreal,” Boccella told The Inquirer on Tuesday. “I don’t even remember playing. It was just the craziest moment ever.

“The assistant coach came up to me yesterday and was like, ‘You know, that was probably the biggest shot of your entire life.’ I don’t even think it sunk in when I took the shot. ... I was so shocked.”

The confidence to take the shot, however, took time to build. She changed positions her freshman season, and, while she credits her teammates, coaches, and trainer for helping her adjust to the varsity game, Boccella’s drive is what helped her develop into a sharpshooter.

Lansdale Catholic coach Eric Gidney knows Boccella can be a difficult matchup when she finds a rhythm in her shooting. During LC’s semifinal against Archbishop Carroll last week, Boccella hit 5 of 7 three-pointers and scored a team-high 20 points.

“My coach thought I could have a lot of potential,” Boccella said. “I just started shooting constantly, like outside of practice and in the offseason. Then sophomore year came, and I feel I like defined myself more as a shooter.”

Before high school, Boccella considered herself a point guard and played mostly for fun and as a way to meet friends. She played in a Montgomery County rec league and eventually on the CYO team for for her school, Mary, Mother of the Redeemer.

But Boccella always was a competitor, and during her eighth-grade year, she had an epiphany about her next steps, basketball-wise. When MMR made it to the CYO regional championship that year, it was held at Lansdale Catholic.

“I got to play in front of my future coaches,” Boccella said. “I feel like that definitely encouraged me to want play in high school, and once I got to high school, I became super committed. You have to be committed — I love being in that atmosphere all the time.”

Boccella also was familiar with the school, since her three older siblings had attended. But she first considered going to Archbishop Wood, her father, Kevin’s, alma mater.

She went to a few basketball camps at Wood and watched the boys’ and girls’ PCL games at the Palestra. Boccella used to wonder if it’d be her standing on the court one day.

“I’m very thankful I went to LC,” Boccella said. “Because of all this, and I made some of my best friends at LC. ... It felt like a home to me.”

One of those best friends is senior star Gabby Casey, who is heading to St. Joseph’s next fall to play under Cindy Griffin. They met during their CYO years, but their relationship blossomed during Boccella’s first year on varsity, when Casey was a sophomore.

Boccella knew her shooting could help her team, but she would get discouraged when her shots got blocked or missed as Lansdale stumbled to a 2-11 finish that year. That’s when Casey would offer her support.

“I always looked up to Gabby,” Boccella said. “She’s a great overall player. She’s so motivating. I know even when I don’t make it, she’s the first one tell me to keep shooting. Honestly, that play in the end [at the Palestra], she passed it to me and it seemed like she had so much faith in me.”

To flourish in her role, though, Boccella needed to change her workouts. She practiced with her dad every Sunday after church, working on three-pointers from different parts of the arch and throwing in a few pump fakes.

She also worked with a trainer, Kevin White, who helped correct her form.

“Every time [White] trains with me, we can’t count the makes, we only count the swishes,” Boccella said. “That’s been very helpful, because I’m making more shots, but the swishes keep you motived.”

All of this is fueled by her dream to play at the next level. A few Division III schools like Ursinus College and Cabrini University have shown interest in Boccella. She’s also visited the University of Tampa, which competes in Division II. This summer, she plans to play for Comets Basketball, an AAU team.

But her focus now is on finishing out the rest of the season, hoping to get back to the PIAA Class 4A championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey. Next on the list for the Crusaders is Audenried Charter in the District XII Championship at La Salle College High School on Thursday.

“This is one of the best times of the year,” Boccella said. “March is one of the most fun times in basketball, especially because we know from last year. I’ll never forget last year’s state run, and I’ll do anything to get back there.”