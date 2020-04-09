"Today’s decision by the PIAA Board of Directors was difficult for everyone,'' PIAA executive director Robert Lombardi said in a statement. “Their thoughts remain on the thousands of student-athletes, coaches, officials and family members affected by this decision. However, the Board’s position reflects a steadfast priority of keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the Governor, the Department of Health and the Department of Education.”