High school sports in Pennsylvania — all the ones under the jurisdiction of the PIAA, which includes all public schools in the state and others such as the Philadelphia Catholic League — are officially canceled for the rest of this school year.
After Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement Thursday that Pennsylvania schools would be closed for in-school classes for the rest of the school year, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the cancellations.
That goes for all spring sports, and also the winter sports championships that had been suspended but not yet canceled.
"Today’s decision by the PIAA Board of Directors was difficult for everyone,'' PIAA executive director Robert Lombardi said in a statement. “Their thoughts remain on the thousands of student-athletes, coaches, officials and family members affected by this decision. However, the Board’s position reflects a steadfast priority of keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the Governor, the Department of Health and the Department of Education.”