The second half, the energy stayed high, but the other guys hit more free throws, so Jordan High fell. Down three in the final seconds, Wallace’s point guard tried to get to the inbounds pass, but when he leaped and couldn’t get a hand on it, he fell to the ground, stayed there as the rest of the team went through the handshake line and went off to the locker room. His leg had cramped up, finally giving out when it was over. Rasheed stayed out there with him and eventually took over massaging the leg, since he could put more into it.