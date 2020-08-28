In contrast to several other leagues in the Philadelphia area, the Suburban One League on Friday voted overwhelmingly in favor of moving forward with interscholastic sports this fall.
The vote in a roll call of members of the SOL’s Executive Committee was 21-1 in favor, with two abstentions.
Cheltenham, which previously had announced its intention to postpone fall sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic, voted against the motion to approve a previous recommendation by the league to delay the start of most competition by two weeks and to delay football for four weeks.
Truman, which is not expected to stage sports this fall, and Springfield (Montco) abstained from voting. Plymouth-Whitemarsh voted yes for all sports except football.
“I’m just really happy for our players,” Neshaminy football coach Steve Wilmot said. “They’ve worked so hard.”
Under the SOL’s recommendation, practice for sports such as soccer, field hockey, cross-country, water polo and girls’ volleyball will begin Monday, with games set to start Sept. 21. Golf and girls’ tennis will start competition Sept. 3 and Sept. 8, respectively.
Heat acclimatization for football will start Sept. 14. Practices will start Sept. 21 and the first games will be held Oct. 2.
SOL president Tim Donovan, the principal at Central Bucks West, said committees will be formed to finalize schedules as well as game-day procedures and the criterion for determining conference and division champions.
The PIAA has said it has not yet determined whether there will be district or state playoffs.
“With COVID, this is obviously a very fluid process,” Donovan said during the executive committee meeting, which was held on a Zoom call. “There’s a lot of complexity. We have to look at a multitude of factors and variables with each individual school’s circumstances.”
The SOL’s decision to move forward stands in contrast to the steps taken in recent days by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, which pulled its 17 high schools out of fall sports, effectively shutting down the Philadelphia Catholic League, as well the Philadelphia Public League, Inter-Ac League, Del Val League and Friends Schools League, all of which have voted to postpone competition.