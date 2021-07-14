A 16-year-old football player from West Catholic Preparatory High School died Tuesday evening after collapsing during a water break while participating in a scrimmage in Chester County, officials said Wednesday.

Ivan James Hicks Jr., who was listed as 6-feet 4-inches tall and 300 pounds, was involved in a 7-on-7 scrimmage in Coatesville when he collapsed at about 5:45 p.m., the Chester County Coroner’s Office said.

Coaching staff performed resuscitative efforts before Hicks was transported by paramedics to Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, the coroner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m.

Tomás Hanna, superintendent of the Coatesville Area School District, said in a statement: “Emergency service providers responded immediately and were on the scene within two minutes, joining with two of our parents who had medical training and had already begun performing CPR on the player.”

The scrimmage was with players from Coatesville Area Senior High School, Hanna said.

An autopsy was scheduled to be performed Friday.

“We are committed to getting answers for Ivan’s family, friends, and community. His parents have been notified and our hearts go out to them,” Chester County Coroner Dr. Christina VandePol said in a statement.

“There was no sign of external injury in this tragic unexpected death. We will be looking closely at possible cardiac causes, given what is known about sudden death in young athletes, but it’s too early to draw any conclusions,” VandePol said.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia said in a statement: “Please join us in praying for the happy repose of Ivan’s soul and that God may hold and comfort his family at this time of intense sorrow and grief. We recognize that this moment is a difficult one for our school community. Please be assured that we, along with all of the administrators, teachers and staff, will do everything possible to provide assistance to our students.”

Hanna, the Coatesville superintendent, added: “This is such a tragic loss, and I was so touched by the response of coaches from both teams and school administrators who gathered at the hospital to offer support to the family of this student. Our own school counselors are reaching out to our Coatesville football players and will be available to talk with them about this.”

Hanna said all off-season football activities were canceled Wednesday.