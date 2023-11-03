Boyd Skarbek leads Pope John Paul II into playoffs, securing first Pioneer Athletic Conference title

Boyd Skarbek just couldn’t stomach the idea of another sad scene in the Pope John Paul II High School locker room.

He couldn’t watch again as teammates hugged and cried as everything they worked for evaporated into the night.

So, last week, the senior tailback and the Golden Panthers refused to lose, beating Spring-Ford, 28-27, to capture the school’s first Pioneer Athletic conference title after losing three times in the last four seasons.

Second-year coach Scott Reed said the Golden Panthers had also lost in 2019, 2021, and 2022.

“We just looked at every week as a championship week and used the pain we felt last year to fuel us,” said Skarbek, who finished the game with 217 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries.

“Finally we can have a banner in our gym, and every time we walk in we can see it and know that we worked hard for that all season.”

The Golden Panthers’ revenge tour continues Saturday when they meet Pottstown at 1 p.m. for a chance to play for the District 1 championship.

PJP fell to Interboro, 38-14, in last year’s district finale.

“It was tough seeing the seniors,” Skarbek said of the scene last year. “Some of them were crying and then seeing the winning team was so happy, and we were all sad and crying and hugging each other. For many seniors, it’s the last time they’ll ever step on a football field and I really just don’t want our season to end like that.”

PJP already dominated Pottstown, 37-6, on Oct 13.

As it has been all season, the offensive line will likely be the key to PJP’s scoring attack, led by 6-foot-8, 315-pound lineman Kevin Heywood, who will play at Wisconsin next season.

“They’ve been our strength all year long,” Reed said. “We felt going into the season this was probably the overall strongest unit on our team.”

Reed, however, says his stingy defense, led by coordinators Chris Ciatto and LeRyan Dallas, has also been stellar all season.

Skarbek, in addition to being the team’s leading rusher, also plays outside linebacker.

In fact, that’s where the 6-foot, 190-pounder’s career began as a sophomore.

The following year he earned the starting running back job when Reed, who had previously coached Skarbek in CYO, took over.

The duo had even won an eighth-grade championship together.

“I feel like I have a personal bond with him,” Skarbek said. “I’ve known him for five years now. I was really excited when I found out he would be the coach.”

Reed praised Skarbek’s work ethic and said his physical strength has improved dramatically in the last two years.

The Golden Panthers have emphasized program-wide the importance of lifting weights during the season. The team will spend three days a week in the weight room.

“Sometimes we get so focused on football and the game planning,” Reed said, “that we forget these guys’ bodies have to stay strong.”

Reed said Skarbek has also become a stronger presence and leader in the locker room.

“He’s gotten comfortable verbalizing his thoughts and emotions,” Reed said. “His confidence is starting to come through. I’ve been impressed with him since I’ve known him. He’s always been quiet, but now he’s asserting himself and leading by example.”

College coaches seem to have noticed his progress. Wake Forest, Skarbek said, had expressed preferred walk-on interest earlier this season.

And the University of Miami, he recently announced, offered Skarbek a preferred walk-on status this week.

“It’s everyone’s dream,” he said. “I’ve been playing football since I was in kindergarten. Watching TV you see college football on all the time. I was always like, ‘I want to be there one day and have little kids see me playing on TV.’ It’s really awesome to know that I can play at the next level, especially Division I.”