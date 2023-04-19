Rocktop Academy’s Earle Greer Jr. seeks a college program to prosper at as a shooting guard

Earle Greer Jr. would make 400 to 500 shots before each practice session at Rocktop Academy, a preparatory school in King of Prussia. Those practice habits have translated to offensive success this season, where he erupted two 50-point performances.

But it took the guard time and confidence to flourish on the floor. Rocktop coach Daniel Coverdale saw that first hand.

“It’s kind of like when a shark sees blood,” Coverdale said of Greer. “Once he saw he could do it, it was over. That’s all he wanted to do.”

Greer, who reclassified for the 2023 season with the hopes of receiving more exposure by college programs, is uncommitted, but has drawn offers from Florida International and New Jersey Institute of Technology. While Power 5 and HBCU schools have also offered, the 6-foot-8 guard said he is still looking for the right fit.

“I am looking for a school that’s going to let me be able to play my main position, which is the two guard,” said Greer, who is scheduled to play in the Philadelphia All-America Game on May 7 at Neumann University.

Greer was a standout player at Delaware County Christian School in Newtown Square. Prior to his senior year, he transferred to Rocktop, seeking national competition. When he first arrived at practice, Rocktop’s staff was impressed by his tools.

“I saw a pro,” Coverdale said. “Just saw a kid — he may not have got the love that he needed to develop — I saw a kid, if he were able to push through the ceiling and push through to that next level, he would be a really good player.”

Wes Rines, the director of marketing and operations at Rocktop, believes that Greer is the best player to come out of the program and could be the face of a Division I team.

He described Greer as an aggressive scorer, which opposing teams noticed. When he stepped on the court, Greer was usually fouled or face-guarded. However, those efforts to stop him were not always successful.

“I just feel like nobody can really stop me out there,” Greer added.

During his first season at Rocktop, Greer was surrounded by experienced players and had to improve certain skills. His role changed after those players graduated, and he became the team’s number one option.

Coverdale said Greer takes shots in late-game situations because he is unafraid of those big moments. His basketball IQ was also praised.

“He is the first one in the gym and the last one out,” Coverdale said. “He’s always putting up shots. He’s always working on his movement… I don’t want to make it seem like he is the perfect player. There are areas where he could improve, just conditioning-wise and kind of bulking up a little bit.”

Over the last two years, Greer said, playing in a preparatory school has helped him understand what college teams might expect.

His basketball background has also contributed to his growth. His sister, Logyn Greer, is a sophomore standout at Friends’ Central. His parents also grew up playing basketball.

His mom, Reanie Greer, played in high school, and his dad, Earle Greer Sr., competed at East Stroudsburg, where he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010, ranking as the program’s third all-time scorer with 1,556 career points and fourth with 752 rebounds.

The eldest Earle tries to stay involved in his son’s development. He would attend each of Greer Jr.’s practices and road trips.

“He taught me my jump shot,” Greer said of his father. “That’s where I got my jump shot. I was able to shoot ever since I was little just because my dad put so much emphasis on shooting.”

The Rocktop staff is confident college teams would benefit from Greer’s offensive talent, and more importantly, his dedication to the game.

“He’s actually one of the kids that still love the game,” Coverdale said. “He loves dominating his opponents now. It’s back to being fun.”