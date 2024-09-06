Roman Catholic QB Semaj Beals is turning heads, and he recently set a Catholic League record

If you were near the sidelines Saturday as Roman Catholic junior quarterback Semaj Beals set a new Catholic League record against host St. John’s in Washington D.C., you may have thought Roman’s offensive coordinator was clairvoyant.

Marcus Hammond, who has been Beals’ quarterback coach since middle school, could be heard muttering to himself on the sideline as his veteran eyes surveyed the opponent’s defense.

Advertisement

“I didn’t realize I was doing it,” Hammond said during practice Wednesday. “I was saying what should happen out loud, but to myself. One time I said, ‘Ah, that’s a bad look. He should get out of that play.’ I was just talking to myself. But [Beals] walked to the line, changed the play, and we ran the ball for about 12 yards.”

» READ MORE: Neumann Goretti junior Wydeek Collier’s recruiting stock is on the rise

Later, Hammond saw that a dig route would lead to a touchdown. Almost on cue, Beals adjusted at the line of scrimmage and then threw a 30-yard touchdown on a dig route.

“As I’m saying it, he’s already doing it,” Hammond said. “There were probably like 10 plays like that.

“I think people are starting to see all the work he’s put in the last couple of years. The game is slowing down for him. We do so much film study that he’s able to apply what we want in real-time.”

Beals’ stat line: 23-for-31 passing, 465 yards, and six passing touchdowns in a 52-21 victory.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder with 20-plus scholarship offers now owns the Catholic League single-game record for passing yardage.

The previous record was held by Samaj Jones, who threw for 420 yards in 2022 for St. Joseph’s Prep.

“[The record] means a lot to me, but I’m more focused on what we got going on right now,” said Beals, who was offered by Alabama as a freshman. “We’re trying to win a state championship this year.”

The maturity in his response seems to mirror what his coaches have seen on the field this season.

Beals, who also has offers from Penn State, Syracuse, and Southern Cal, is averaging more than 380 passing yards for undefeated Roman (2-0).

“The talent level has always been there,” Roman coach Rick Prete said, “but now this is your team, your offense, you have to be accountable for everything, and I think he’s stepped into that role. He is an extension of the coaching staff on the field.”

» READ MORE: Mastery Charter School athletes have a new turf field

Getting there, though, took hours of film work, including some that took place while others were asleep.

“One day last week,” Hammond said, “he calls me. I was asleep. It’s after midnight. He’s like, ‘Yo, Coach Marc, look at play No. 67. If they do that, we should do this.’

“I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Hammond added with a laugh. “He’s like, ‘Play No. 67. Look at the film.’ I’m like, ‘I’ll look at it in the morning, man.’”

Beals smiled when asked about that night.

“I’ve called him a few times,” he said. “Sometimes he answers, sometimes he [doesn’t]. It’s hit or miss. But, yeah, I call him about stuff like that so we can be on the same page.

“I should be him on the field. He should be able to trust me on the field.”

That trust has been earned, but there is still work to be done.

Asked what his quarterback still needs to work on, Hammond said: “everything.”

So don’t be shocked if the natural talent, the work ethic, the motivation, and the proper guidance yield more records. Last week’s six-touchdown performance fell one short of Anthony Russo’s PCL record at Archbishop Wood in 2014. Jones tied Russo in 2022.

As Beals continues to ascend, Prete, who took over in 2019, also notices the growth of the program.

“Having a quarterback like that, you always have a chance,” Prete said. “I just think we’re finally getting to where we’ve wanted to be as a program, and a lot of it has to do with that kid right there.”