St. Joe’s Prep earns third consecutive state title, this time against Pittsburgh Central Catholic

St. Joseph’s Prep rolled past Pittsburgh Central Catholic, 35-6, to win the PIAA Class 6A championship Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School.

The Hawks (11-2) put forth a 21-point first-quarter effort, which featured an 80-yard rushing touchdown from running back Khyan Billups. The Prep has captured seven titles in nine state final appearances since 2016 — alongside its third consecutive crown.

Sophomore quarterback Charlie Foulke threw a 19-yard touchdown in the first quarter to Jett Harrison. The rest of the Hawks’ points were found on the ground as Billups finished with three rushing touchdowns before halftime.

After going scoreless in the first quarter, Central Catholic got on the board in the second with a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Jy’aire Walls but would miss the extra point. The Hawks carried a 28-6 lead heading into the half.

The only points scored in the second half came from the Hawks, late in the fourth. Senior running back Will Vokolis scored a 44-yard rushing touchdown to seal the win.

