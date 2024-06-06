Spring-Ford quarterback Matt Zollers signs unique NIL deal with Westwood Home Services

Spring-Ford quarterback Matt Zollers has a unique NIL deal that will put the rising senior, four-star recruit behind the wheel of a car, according to a news release provided by his agent Thursday.

Zollers, a 6-foot-4 and 205-pound Missouri pledge, is the first “Westwood Home Services athlete,” according to Joe Gazza of Aurum Sports, to sign with the company.

“In exchange for commercial appearances and social media collaborations,” the release stated, “Zollers will receive a Dodge Challenger this summer and fall.”

Westwood Home Services is a handyman service with customers throughout South-Central Pennsylvania.

Zollers, who threw for a school-record 2,917 yards last season, is Pennsylvania’s top-rated quarterback in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports.