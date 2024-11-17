Imhotep Charter and St. Joe’s Prep have forged a new rivalry. It’ll be one to anticipate in the playoffs.

The stage was set Saturday afternoon for two football powerhouses to compete for the District 12 championship. Fans gathered together at Northeast High School to watch Catholic League’s St Joseph’s Prep and Public League’s Imhotep Charter compete with a lot on the line — a chance to continue its run for a state title and bragging rights in Philadelphia.

The tension between fanbases were palpable at the start — a feeling that later turned into sorrow for the Imhotep faithful as the Hawks led 21-0 at the half before defeating the Panthers 42-0 for the title. Despite the results, it could be the start of a new rivalry in the PIAA Class 6A playoffs and a matchup will likely see again.

“It’s a phenomenal atmosphere,” said St. Joe’s Prep coach Tim Roken. “These are two great programs here in the city. I have a ton of respect for coach [Devon] Johnson and the success that they’ve had and how they’ve developed those guys and what they bring as a program. They’re a great program and we expect to see them many times over the years.”

The wait is over

Prior to Saturday, the two programs have never played another in a regulation game. Both teams entered as defending state champions — Imhotep won in the 5A and St. Joe’s Prep in 6A — but now with both competing in the biggest classification, there can only be “one king of the city,” said Miguel Perez of Levittown who has been waiting for the matchup for some time.

“I came out to watch the most anticipated high school football game in the city of Philadelphia history,” Perez said. “I’ve been waiting for this game for three or four years. It’s all based on the classifications. Prep was 6A and then Imhotep was 5A. Now they’re both 6A. This determines who runs the city.”

Journey to playoffs

Imhotep came away with a close, 28-26, win against Abraham Lincoln to advance to the District 12 championship. Last week, the Panthers were plagued by costly turnovers and penalties, relying on a Malik Drayton blocked punt to defeat Lincoln for the Pub championship.

St. Joe’s Prep also shared a challenging road to advance in playoffs. They defeated La Salle College High School, who are led by quarterback Gavin Sidwar and receiver Joey O’Brien, 21-14.

However, the 42-0 blowout Saturday didn’t quite live up to fan’s expectations. The Prep will take on Parkland High School in the quarterfinals either on Friday or Saturday, a place and time has yet to be determined.

“It’s a bit underwhelming,” Perez said. “The weather’s nice, but this is not what I was hoping for. But I am hoping that this becomes a great rivalry between the public and Catholic schools.”