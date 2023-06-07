NJSIAA, PIAA plans to monitor air quality for high school state playoff events; lacrosse games rescheduled

The PIAA and NJSIAA plan to monitor air quality data across the state’s health advisories as the smoke from the Canadian wildfires moves through the Northeast on Wednesday, impacting air quality across the area.

NJSIAA allowed Wednesday afternoon’s boys’ team tennis state semifinals and finals, held at Mercer County Park in West Windsor, N.J., which was the organization’s only outdoor state playoff scheduled for the day.

As start times for athletic events draw near, the NJSIAA says it will make decisions for each venue and sport based on current information.

In New Jersey, the latest air quality map issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency shows nearly all 21 counties listed in the red zone, meaning that the air is unhealthy to breathe.

Upcoming NJSIAA events include Thursday’s baseball non-public tournament state finals and Friday’s track group championships. Schedules are subject to change, NJSIAA said, and schools should monitor official NJSIAA communications for updates.

The PIAA confirmed that the the PIAA 3A girls’ lacrosse first-round playoff game between Wilson High School and Conestoga High School will be moved to 7 p.m. Thursday at Wilson.

Four games that originally were slated for Tuesday in the first round of PIAA 3A boys’ lacrosse championship will be played Wednesday, which includes Downingtown East vs. Hempfield and Springfield vs. Pennridge. Two 3A girls’ games were rescheduled from Tuesday to Wednesday, including Downingtown East vs. Owen J. Roberts.

Philly health officials also issued a code red alert for the city. PIAA events scheduled for Thursday, including the baseball quarterfinals, will be determined the morning of the event.

