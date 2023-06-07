How long will the smoke last? Here’s a look at the air quality forecast for the Philly region.
Plumes of smoke from Canadian wildfires are moving through the Northeast, coating the Philadelphia region in a smoky haze and a burning odor.
Philly health officials issued a “code red” alert for the city, meaning that “the air is unhealthy to breathe, and some members of the general public may experience health effects,” according to a statement from the Department of Health.
Residents have been encouraged to cancel outdoor activities, keep windows closed at home, and wear a high-quality mask outdoors.
Here’s what NOAA is forecasting for Wednesday and overnight into Thursday: