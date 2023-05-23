Trio of local girls’ basketball players to participate in Team USA tryout

Three local high school girls’ basketball players of 55 athletes will participate in the 2023 USA Women’s U16 National Team trials in Colorado Springs on Thursday, including Friends’ Central’s Logyn Greer, Westtown’s Jordyn Palmer, and Wyncote native Taylor Brown (Ursuline Academy).

Ursinus College women’s basketball coach Bobbi Morgan, who spent 13 seasons at Haverford College, also was named an assistant coach, marking her second stint on the sidelines with Team USA. She served as one of two court coaches in the 2022 USA U17 World Cup team trials.

Greer, whose brother is Earle “EJ” Greer Jr., is a 6-3 sophomore forward who has drawn college offers from Penn State, Georgetown, and St. Joseph’s. She helped Friends’ Central to a 21-6 season, averaging 15.2 points, and earned second-team all-state.

Brown and Palmer are two of four athletes representing the class of 2027. As eighth graders, the two contributed to their varsity squads. Palmer helped Westtown to its second consecutive PAISAA state title earlier in the season, defeating Penn Charter, 74-54, at Hagan Arena.

» READ MORE: These Philly-area girls are Division I basketball recruits — and they’re only in eighth grade

Palmer, a small forward, also has competed on a national stage before at the GEICO Nationals tournament in March. Palmer led with a team-high 16 points in their semifinals loss to Montverde Academy.

Brown has received college offers from Harvard, University of Delaware, and Columbia, and the guard averaged 12.3 points this season for Ursuline Academy.

The final 12-player roster is expected to be announced on May 30. The USA team will travel to Mérida, Mexico, for the FIBA U16 Women’s Americas Championship from June 13-19.