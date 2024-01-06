Georgetown-bound Thomas Sorber breaking records at Archbishop Ryan

Sometimes a slow, plodding underclassman completes a metamorphosis and emerges as a spry, stout upperclassman on the verge of stardom.

Not Thomas Sorber.

The Archbishop Ryan senior never had a sluggish caterpillar stage in high school.

The 6-foot-10 Georgetown commit has always been more dragon than butterfly anyway.

Now he’s just a leaner, stronger, more durable dragon, and that likely means trouble for Catholic League opponents this season.

“His IQ has always been [excellent] and now his body has caught up to it,” Ryan coach Joe Zeglinski said before a recent practice.

Perhaps thanks to his new and improved physique, Sorber scored 41 points last week, setting a new single-game scoring record for the Raiders (6-5, 1-1).

“It’s a little flattering,” Sorber said of the record. “A lot of people have talked about it [in school]. I know my name is going to be here for a long time and I’m proud to have established myself like that.”

Grueling offseason work in the weight room and on the pavement figures to make Sorber — who has been a first-team all-Catholic and all-state selection since his sophomore season — even more dominant.

Mush, puppies

Sorber’s eyes drifted slightly right as he spoke. It was as if they had transported him back to the stifling hot summer days inside Ryan’s notoriously steamy gym, where he built his new body.

“It started in the offseason when it would be really hot in here,” he said with a grimace. “We would go, not every day, but maybe every other day. I just went 100% every time.”

Zeglinski said Sorber’s workouts included four days a week in the weight room through last spring and fall. The focus, he added, was on core strength, shoulder strength, and balance. There weren’t many breaks between drills on the court, either.

The objective was to improve Sorber’s conditioning, while sharpening his mid-range jumper, free throws, and long-range shooting.

His work even continued during the summer AAU circuit. Any time he had a free morning between tournaments, Sorber laced up his Size 16′s and ran outside on a track near his home not far from Ryan.

As a result, Sorber went from about 255 pounds last season to about 238 pounds now.

It also means opponents are feeling his wrath more often and for longer stretches of time.

“Last year, I wasn’t able to get down the floor quickly enough,” Sorber said. “I felt [fatigued] during the whole season. I would be tired at the end of every game. So, I was just trying to get myself in shape by running any time I could.”

Rising tide lifts all boats

Adding strength and stamina to a player who averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 blocks last season must be a scary proposition for league opponents.

To make matters worse, because Sorber is also an excellent — and willing — passer, working to improve his body likely means even more opportunities for his teammates.

Zeglinski said Sorber can now block a shot, sprint the floor, post-up down low, and continue moving even if he doesn’t get the ball. Last year, he might’ve needed to rest and recover after such a sequence.

“It’s tremendously helpful,” Zeglinski said. “He demands so much respect from opponents that he gets guys open looks. Once we start clicking we’re going to be really tough to beat.”

Last week against visiting Rutgers Prep, Sorber scored his 41 points on 18-of-23 shooting, and added 19 rebounds, and blocked nine shots.

Anthony Starace previously held Ryan’s record, scoring 38 points against now-closed McDevitt in 1998. This season, the Raiders are still working out a few kinks.

Earlier this week, Ryan let a double-digit lead slip in the second half during a 57-52 loss against host St. Joseph’s Prep (5-2, 1-0).

“We just have to learn how to take care of the ball in the second half,” Sorber said. “That’s what we lacked most. That and learning how to be smarter at the end of games.”

If the Raiders evolve and Sorber continues to improve, Ryan could find itself contending for its first league crown.

Zeglinski said he and his staff also are learning how to better position Sorber against double teams. As coaches, he added, they are always looking for ways to help him improve.

“He’s special,” Zeglinski said. “We have to get creative so the double team isn’t on him so quickly. But coaching him has been awesome since day one of his sophomore year … His attitude lifts everyone up. You couldn’t ask for a better kid to coach. His talent level might be a once-in-a-lifetime thing. We don’t take that for granted. He’s a special kid on and off the court.”