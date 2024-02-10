Archbishop Wood grad Gary Martin sets Virginia’s mile record

Virginia sophomore Gary Martin, an Archbishop Wood graduate, set the school mile record with a time of 3:54.73 at the Eagle Elite Invitational on Friday in Boston.

The time is second in the Atlantic Coast Conference and 12th in NCAA indoor track. Martin broke a nearly year-old record time of 3:55.24 set by senior Conor Murphy. Murphy ran in the same heat as Martin on Friday and finished in 4:05.02.

Martin, who became the first Pennsylvania high schooler to run a sub-four-minute mile in 2022, opened the indoor season on a high note with a personal-best time of 7:47.49 in the 3000 meters at the Penn State National Open in January.

The Warminster native holds the fourth-fastest outdoor high school mile in the nation. He’s a state record holder in the mile (3:57.89), 3000 meters (8:16.40), and 3200 meters (8:41.57). He also ran the third-fastest 800-meter in state history.