These 20 Philadelphia neighborhoods will have painted Liberty Bell replicas for 2026

Philly is getting ready to dress itself up — with Liberty Bells. Lots of Liberty Bells.

Organizers for Philadelphia’s yearlong celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, gathered in a frigid Philadelphia school district warehouse in Logan on Tuesday, offering a special preview of the 20 large replica Liberty Bells that will decorate Philly neighborhoods for the national milestone.

Advertisement

Designed by 16 local artists selected through Mural Arts — and planned for commercial corridors and public parks everywhere from Chinatown and South Philly to West Philly and Wynnefield — the painted bells depict the histories, heroes, cultures, and traditions of Philly neighborhoods.

As part of the state nonprofit America250PA’s “Bells Across PA” program, over 100 painted bells will be installed across Pennsylvania throughout the national milestone, also known as the Semiquincentennial. Local planners and Mural Arts Philadelphia helped coordinate the Philly bells.

“Philadelphia’s own Liberty Bell served as inspiration for this statewide program it makes sense that Philly would take it to the next level and bring these bells to as many neighborhoods as possible,” said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, in a statement. “We are a proud, diverse city of neighborhoods with many stories to tell.”

Kathryn Ott Lovell, president and CEO of Philadelphia250, the city’s planning partner for the national milestone, also known of the Semiquincentennial, said the bells are a key part of the local planners efforts to bring the party to every Philly neighborhood.

“The personalities of the neighborhoods are coming out in the bells,” she said, adding that the completed bells will be dedicated in January, then installed in early Spring, in time for Philly’s big ticket events next summer, including six FIFA World Cup matches, the MLB All-Star Game, and a pumped-up Fourth of July concert.

Planners released a full list of neighborhoods where the bells will be placed, but said exact locations will be announced in January. Each of the nearly 3-foot bells — which will be perched on heavy black pedestals — were designed in collaboration with community members, Lovell said.

Inside the massive, makeshift studio behind the Widener Memorial School Tuesday, artists worked in the chill on their bells. Each bell told a different story of neighborhood pride.

Cindy Lozito, 33, a muralist and illustrator, who lives in Bella Vista, didn’t have to look for inspiration for her bell on the Italian Market. She lives just a block away from Ninth Street, and is a market regular.

After talking with merchants, she strove to capture the market’s iconic sites, history, and diversity. Entitled, Always Open, her bell includes painted scenes of the market’s bustling produce stands and flickering fire barrels, the smiling faces of old-school merchants and newer immigrant vendors, and the joy of the street’s annual Procession of Saints and Day of the Dead festivities. Also, of course, the grease pole.

“It’s a place where I can walk outside my house and get everything that I need and also a place where people know your name and care about you,” she said, painting her bell.

For her bell on El Centro de Oro, artist and educator, Symone Salib, 32, met twice with 30 community members from North 5th and Leigh Streets, asking them for ideas.

“From there, I had a very long list,” she said. “People really liked telling me what they wanted to see and what they did not.”

Entitled, the “Golden Block,” the striking yellow and black painted bell depicts the neighborhood’s historic Stetson Hats Factory, the long-standing Latin Music Shop, Centro Musical, and popular Iron Palm Tree sculptures.

To add that extra bit of authenticity to his bell depicting Glen Foerd, artist Box Dix, 62, mixed his paints with water bottled from the Delaware River, near where the historic mansion and estate sits perched in Torresdale, overlooking the mouth of Poquessing Creek.

“I like to incorporate the spirit of the area,” he said, dabbing his brush in the river water. “I think it’s important to bring in the natural materials.”

Planners say they expect the bells to draw similar interest and curiosity to the painted donkeys that dotted Philadelphia neighborhoods during the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

Lovell said they will install the bells around March to protect them from the worst of the winter weather.

“I don’t want any weather on them,” she smiled. “I want them looking perfect for 2026.”

The bell locations

• Chinatown

• City Hall

• El Centro de Oro

• Fox Chase

• Germantown

• Hunting Park

• Logan Square

• Mayfair

• Mt. Airy

• Ogontz

• Olney

• Parkside

• Point Breeze

• Roxborough

• South Philadelphia

• Southwest

• Torresdale

• University City

• West Philadelphia

• Wynnefield