Here’s where 22 painted replica Liberty Bells will be installed around Philly in 2026

The bells are coming.

On Friday, the city revealed the 22 large replica Liberty Bells that will decorate Philly neighborhoods this year for the celebrations of America’s 250th anniversary. Officials also released a list of locations where the painted bells will soon be installed. The program announced two special replica bells for the Independence Visitor Center and the Convention Center.

Designed by 16 local artists selected through Mural Arts Philadelphia — and planned for commercial corridors and public parks everywhere from Chinatown and South Philly to West Philly and Wynnefield — the bells depict the histories, heroes, cultures, and traditions of Philly neighborhoods.

“Philadelphia has always been a city of neighborhoods, each with its own story to tell,” said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker during an unveiling of the bells in Olney. “That’s why our communities and these talented artists came together to tell these stories.”

As part of the state nonprofit America250PA’s “Bells Across PA” program, more than 100 painted bells will be installed across Pennsylvania throughout the national milestone, also known as the Semiquincentennial.

For weeks, artists had toiled on their bells inside a makeshift studio behind the Widener Memorial School, each telling a different story of neighborhood pride.

An Italian Market bell depicts scenes of the bustling produce stands, flickering fire barrels, and smiling old- and new-school merchants. An El Centro de Oro bell is painted with images of the neighborhood’s historic Stetson Hats factory, the iconic Latin Music store Centro Musical, and popular iron palm tree sculptures. A Glen Foerd bell is decorated with paints mixed with water from the Delaware River.

“Our goal is to create a Semiquincentennial celebration that meets every Philadelphian where they are,” said Kathryn Ott Lovell, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corp. and Philadelphia250.

Planners said they expect the bells to draw interest and curiosity similar to the painted donkeys that dotted Philly neighborhoods during the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Those painted decorations became the focus of scavenger hunts and countless selfies.

Organizers expect to install the bells sometime in March, once the weather warms.

“I am asking all Philadelphians and everyone who visits our city in 2026 to see the bells,” Parker said.

Below is a full list of Philadelphia’s Bells Across PA installations, artists, and locations:

Neighborhood: Chinatown

Artist: Chenlin Cai, Xingzi Liang

Bell Title: “It Takes a Village”

Bell Location: 10th Street Plaza (10th and Vine Streets)

Neighborhood: City Hall/Center City

Artist: Akira Gordon

Bell Title: “Philly Workforce: Celebrating Our Past, Building the Future”

Bell Location: Municipal Services Building, 1401 John F. Kennedy Blvd.

Neighborhood: El Centro de Oro

Artist: Symone Salib

Bell Title: “El Centro de Oro”

Bell Location: 2739 N. Fifth St.

Neighborhood: Fox Chase

Artist: Sean Martorana

Bell Title: “Heartbeat of the Fox”

Bell Location: Lions Park, 7959 Oxford Ave.

Neighborhood: Germantown

Artist: Emily Busch

Bell Title: “Who’s Your North Star?”

Bell Location: Joseph E. Coleman Northwest Regional Library, 68 W. Chelten Ave.

Neighborhood: Hunting Park

Artist: Andrew Daniels

Bell Title: “United Hunting Park”

Bell Location: Hunting Park

Neighborhood: Logan Square

Artist: Cindy Lozito

Bell Title: “Connection Between the Stars”

Bell Location: Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St.

Neighborhood: Mayfair

Artists: Alana Bogard, Madeleine Smith

Bell Title: “Celebrate Mayfair”

Bell Location: 7343 Frankford Ave.

Neighborhood: Mount Airy

Artist: Parris Stancell

Bell Title: “A Tapestry of Hidden History”

Bell Location: United Lutheran Seminary, 7301 Germantown Ave.

Neighborhood: Ogontz

Artist: Tykira Octaviah Mitchell

Bell Title: “Keeping It In the Family”

Bell Location: 7182 Ogontz Ave.

Neighborhood: Olney

Artist: Joanne Gallery

Bell Title: “Where Global is Local”

Bell Location: Greater Olney Library, 5501 N. Fifth St.

Neighborhood: Parkside

Artist: Parris Stancell

Bell Title: “Fun Facts and Historical Treasures of Fairmount Park”

Bell Location: Memorial Hall, 4231 Avenue of the Republic

Neighborhood: Point Breeze

Artist: Symone Salib

Bell Title: “The Promise of What’s to Come”

Bell Location: 1336 S. 21st St.

Neighborhood: Roxborough

Artist: Meghan Turbitt

Bell Title: “19128: A Place With Roots”

Bell Location: Roxborough Pocket Park, 6170 Ridge Ave.

Neighborhood: South Philadelphia

Artist: Cindy Lozito

Bell Title: “Open Everyday”

Bell Location: Piazza DiBruno, 914 S. Ninth St.

Neighborhood: Southwest

Artist: Michele Scott

Bell Title: “A Diagram of Value”

Bell Location: Bartram’s Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Blvd.

Neighborhood: Torresdale

Artist: Bob Dix

Bell Title: “Nature to Industry to Nature Again”

Bell Location: Glen Foerd, 5001 Grant Ave.

Neighborhood: University City

Artist: Sean Martorana

Bell Title: “The Ringing Railroad”

Bell Location: William H. Gray III 30th Street Station, 2955 Market St.

Neighborhood: West Philadelphia

Artist: Akira Gordon

Bell Title: “Lancaster Living Legacy”

Bell Location: 3952-54 Lancaster Ave.

Neighborhood: Wynnefield

Artist: Abigail Reeth

Bell Title: “Stories Tolled”

Bell Location: 5320 City Ave.

In addition to the bells listed above, there will be additional Liberty Bell replicas in Philadelphia as part of America250PA’s Bells Across PA program. These bells are in partnership with Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Visit Philadelphia.

Artist: Tara Jacoby

Bell Title: “We The People”

Bell Location: Independence Visitor Center

Bell Sponsors: Visit Philadelphia, Philadelphia Visitor Center Corp.

Artist: Ana Thorne

Bell Title: “Colorful Independence”

Bell Location: Convention Center

Bell Sponsors: Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, Convention Center