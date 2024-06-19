Stay cool Philly: Find your nearest cooling center during the intense heat

As temperatures rise across the Philadelphia area, local communities are finding ways to beat the heat. Heat indices are expected to reach 105 degrees on Friday, combining heat and humidity.

To keep people cool en masse during citywide heat emergencies, the city turns to go-to resources it already has: libraries, recreation centers, senior centers, and public pools. Some of these spaces become official cooling center when a heat emergency is declared.

The city is more likely to declare an emergency in May and June than in July and August because people are more acclimated to the heat in the hotter months. Early in the season, the city will declare an emergency if the temperature is expected to reach 101 degrees or higher for two consecutive days, or 98 degrees or higher for three consecutive days. Later in the season, a heat emergency is triggered if the forecast predicts 106 degrees or higher for two consecutive days, or 103 degrees or higher for three consecutive days.

Philadelphia provides a map showing residents where they can find relief from rising temperatures, and the following locations are available across the region to keep individuals safe from the heat:

Libraries

Philadelphia libraries offer a place to cool off . The following locations serve as cooling centers during heat emergencies, but other locations can be found here.

Recreation centers

Philadelphia’s over 150 recreation centers are open daily for youth programming, summer camps, pools, playgrounds, and more. The following locations are official cooling centers:

Senior centers

Philadelphia’s 28 senior centers are open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The following locations are designated cooling centers:

To cool off for free this summer, visit one of the more than 100 public pools or spraygrounds throughout the city. Spraygrounds in more than 90 locations started operating Memorial Day weekend, while the city’s pools began opening on a rolling basis Monday. By the end of the week, 25 pools will be open. See a list of pools opening this week.