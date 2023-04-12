20 Philly-area farmers markets are opening for the season. Find one near you.

As cherry blossoms color the city in pink and white blooms, farms in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are getting baskets and crates ready with lush berries, juicy citrus, vibrant tomatoes, crisp snap peas, and more for weekday and weekend markets across the region.

From West Philly to Wildwood, farmers markets are the intersection of fresh and local. Players like the Food Trust, a national nonprofit, and Farm to City operate many of the markets in the city and surrounding suburbs. On any given day of the week, small businesses with their homemade products and farmers with the season’s produce give residents the opportunity to stock their kitchens. And for Philadelphians with a CSA (community-supported agriculture) subscription with a local farmer, it’s the spot to pick up orders.

Whether you’re a farmers market novice or a regular with a designated tote bag, here are a handful of farmers markets in the Philly area to enjoy year-round or till the fall. We’ve also noted which farmers markets offer CSA pickups, plus operating schedules, in a handy table below.

Advertisement

On any given Saturday, you can expect a variety of booths wrapped around Clark Park in West Philly. This year-round farmers market features such locals as Hands on the Earth Orchard fruits, Valley Milkhouse artisanal cheese, and Deerfoot Winery. Other vendors offering clothes, jewelry, and books fill the park for a fun solo outing or a family-friendly weekend destination.

📍43rd St. & Baltimore Ave., 🕒 Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Throughout the year, Thursdays are for vegan baked goods from Amira’s Delites, pasture-raised eggs from Fredericksburg, Pa., and mushrooms from Mycopolitan. Find these weekly vendors and others at this spot in the bustling Fairmount neighborhood.

📍22nd & Fairmount Streets, 🕒 Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Center City residents and visitors spend Saturday mornings perusing fresh produce, garnishes, and herbs from Brogue Hydroponics in Brogue, Pa. This market is open year-round.

📍23rd & Pine Streets, 🕒 Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

In Society Hill, roam around tables stocked with Good Spoon Foods soups, Griggstown Quail Farm fruit pies and quail eggs, High Street breads, and fresh produce from a garlic farm in Bloomsburg, Pa. With more than 25 weekly and rotating vendors year-round, Headhouse is one of the Food Trust’s largest farmers markets and a hot spot for online orders year-round.

📍2nd & Lombard Streets, 🕒 Sundays,The market, now open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting in early May.

Rows of apples and apricots in blue baskets and sweet potatoes and tomatoes in crates wait for you at this West Philly market at Overbrook Presbyterian Church. Fresh produce comes from Homestead Gardens and Walnut Spring Orchard, which offers baked goods too. And Plant Basting sells handmade maple sugar. The market begins the first Saturday in June.

📍Lancaster & City Avenues, 🕒 Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In the Haddington neighborhood, the farmers market on 52nd and Haverford is a favorite for senior residents. Sunny Acres Farm and Mill Creek Urban Farm bring fruits, veggies, and flowers starting July. Cooking demonstrations by nutrition educators are also featured in this market.

📍 52nd St. & Haverford Ave., 🕒 Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m.

Chat with vendors from Malvern to Shoemakersville on Saturdays throughout the year at Germantown Avenue and Winston Lane. Vendors include Taproot Farms, Canter Hill Farm, Haven Farmstead, Pasta Lab, Milk Jawn, and Market Day Canele.

📍Germantown Ave. & Winston Lane, 🕒 Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon

Stop by Aaji’s table for tomato lonsa, Lost Bread for a sourdough loaf, and Potato Homestead for herbs — all the ingredients you need for a hearty snack after a visit to the year-round market.

📍Moyamensing Ave. & Morris St., 🕒 1st and 3rd Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon

Food, produce, and craft vendors come out rain or shine throughout the year on Ridge Avenue. This Saturday market under the Twin Bridges in Fairmount Park features meats and eggs from Spring Hollow Farms, goat milk and yogurt from Betty’s Acres, and sweet hakurei turnips and watermelon radishes from Everwild Farm. Candles, paintings, cutting boards, and more are also offered. Community and music groups are also on hand.

📍4100 Ridge Ave., 🕒 Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning in May)

On May 17, vendors, including Habitat Coffee Roasters, Lost Bread Co., Triple Bottom Brewing, and Taste of Puebla, return to the South Philadelphia Older Adult Center for an outdoor pop-up market organized by Farm to City. Be sure to stop by Fruitwood Farms to register for pickups and home deliveries of regular produce.

📍Passyunk & Dickinson Streets, 🕒 Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Venture into Rittenhouse Square Park on Saturdays and you’ll find vendors galore. Beechwood Farms sells a sweet variety of apples, while David Exotic has baskets of mushrooms. Stop by the A-Frame Apiary for a jar of honey.

On Tuesdays, Rineer Family Farms and Hands on the Earth Orchard offer produce. Lost Bread Co., Second Daughter Baking Co., and others have tables. This market is open year-round.

📍18th & Walnut Streets, 🕒 Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pick up fresh produce from Root Mass Farm at the bustling Frankford Transportation Center starting June 6. Early summer offerings include beets, broccoli, strawberries, basil, thyme, and scallions.

📍Bustleton & Frankford Avenues, 🕒 Tuesdays, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bright red apples in woven baskets sit on the table, along with baked goods, honey jars, and herbs. Peruse or pick up produce at the market, which reopens May 13. After, pop into Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books for an iced strawberry cheesecake latte.

📍5501 Germantown Ave., 🕒 Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In Manayunk, Pretzel Park is the spot for your produce. Milk, honey, handmade candy and ice cream, spirits from Norristown, pastas, artisanal sauces, and more are available weekly on Saturdays starting May 6. Check out the full vendor list online — many offer preorder for quick pickups.

📍4300 Silverwood St., 🕒 Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

With a cup of Old City Coffee in hand, walk around the fresh greens, berries, citruses, cheeses, and breads displayed at this farmers market. Purchase chocolates, nuts, Tunisian olives, herbals, fermented goods, coffee beans, and jams too. The market opens May 24.

📍20 N. American St., 🕒 Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Outside of Philly

Over the bridge, visit the borough of Collingswood for the Saturday farmers market. A robust group of vendors, including New Jersey farms and neighboring restaurants, set up (no matter the weather) underneath the PATCO High Speedline. The market reopens May 6 with farms offering preorders for pickup and home delivery.

📍 Collings and Irvin Avenues, 🕒 Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon

In Bryn Mawr, buy fresh pasta from Aunt Mamie’s, gluten-free whoopie pies from Amaranth Bakery, buckwheat ales from Deer Creek Malthouse, and more. The Saturday market, open year-round, is located at Bryn Mawr Station.

📍 N. Bryn Mawr and Morris Avenues, 🕒 Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year-round market highlights vendors within a 150-mile radius of the borough. The market operates the first and third Sundays from December through April. Starting May 7, the market is open every Sunday through November.

📍 Edgmont St., 🕒 10 a.m. to noon April 16. Starting May 7, the market is open every Sunday until 1 p.m.

Ciders, baskets of strawberries, loaves of whole wheat, tubs of Milk Jawn ice cream, coffee beans, and more return May 13. The Swarthmore Farmers Market offers a variety of vendors from Waffles Philly to Trotter Hill Alpacas, plus local musicians and art booths.

📍 Town Center Parking Lot, 🕒 Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

On May 27, Downtown Wildwood kicks off its 10th season with 60-plus vendors. There’s plenty of produce to choose from and no shortage of baked goods to try. Find pies, sticky buns, boozy cakes, and more. Grab an iced coffee or cold-pressed juice from vendors and check out the hot sauces, pickles, jerky, spice mixes, and other local products.

📍 3400 Pacific Ave., 🕒 Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.