How to Philly
20 Philly-area farmers markets are opening for the season. Find one near you.

A handy guide to Philly area farmers markets, from family-friendly activities to CSA pick-ups.

Produce is displayed at the Rineer Family Farms stand at the Rittenhouse Farmers' Market.
Produce is displayed at the Rineer Family Farms stand at the Rittenhouse Farmers' Market.Read moreTim Tai / File Photograph

As cherry blossoms color the city in pink and white blooms, farms in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are getting baskets and crates ready with lush berries, juicy citrus, vibrant tomatoes, crisp snap peas, and more for weekday and weekend markets across the region.

From West Philly to Wildwood, farmers markets are the intersection of fresh and local. Players like the Food Trust, a national nonprofit, and Farm to City operate many of the markets in the city and surrounding suburbs. On any given day of the week, small businesses with their homemade products and farmers with the season’s produce give residents the opportunity to stock their kitchens. And for Philadelphians with a CSA (community-supported agriculture) subscription with a local farmer, it’s the spot to pick up orders.

Whether you’re a farmers market novice or a regular with a designated tote bag, here are a handful of farmers markets in the Philly area to enjoy year-round or till the fall. We’ve also noted which farmers markets offer CSA pickups, plus operating schedules, in a handy table below.

Clark Park Farmers Market

On any given Saturday, you can expect a variety of booths wrapped around Clark Park in West Philly. This year-round farmers market features such locals as Hands on the Earth Orchard fruits, Valley Milkhouse artisanal cheese, and Deerfoot Winery. Other vendors offering clothes, jewelry, and books fill the park for a fun solo outing or a family-friendly weekend destination.

📍43rd St. & Baltimore Ave., 🕒 Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fairmount Farmers Market

Throughout the year, Thursdays are for vegan baked goods from Amira’s Delites, pasture-raised eggs from Fredericksburg, Pa., and mushrooms from Mycopolitan. Find these weekly vendors and others at this spot in the bustling Fairmount neighborhood.

📍22nd & Fairmount Streets, 🕒 Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fitler Square Farmers Market

Center City residents and visitors spend Saturday mornings perusing fresh produce, garnishes, and herbs from Brogue Hydroponics in Brogue, Pa. This market is open year-round.

📍23rd & Pine Streets, 🕒 Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

Headhouse Farmers Market

In Society Hill, roam around tables stocked with Good Spoon Foods soups, Griggstown Quail Farm fruit pies and quail eggs, High Street breads, and fresh produce from a garlic farm in Bloomsburg, Pa. With more than 25 weekly and rotating vendors year-round, Headhouse is one of the Food Trust’s largest farmers markets and a hot spot for online orders year-round.

📍2nd & Lombard Streets, 🕒 Sundays,The market, now open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting in early May.

Overbrook Farmers Market

Rows of apples and apricots in blue baskets and sweet potatoes and tomatoes in crates wait for you at this West Philly market at Overbrook Presbyterian Church. Fresh produce comes from Homestead Gardens and Walnut Spring Orchard, which offers baked goods too. And Plant Basting sells handmade maple sugar. The market begins the first Saturday in June.

📍Lancaster & City Avenues, 🕒 Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

52nd & Haverford Farmers Market

In the Haddington neighborhood, the farmers market on 52nd and Haverford is a favorite for senior residents. Sunny Acres Farm and Mill Creek Urban Farm bring fruits, veggies, and flowers starting July. Cooking demonstrations by nutrition educators are also featured in this market.

📍 52nd St. & Haverford Ave., 🕒 Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m.

Chestnut Hill Farmers Market

Chat with vendors from Malvern to Shoemakersville on Saturdays throughout the year at Germantown Avenue and Winston Lane. Vendors include Taproot Farms, Canter Hill Farm, Haven Farmstead, Pasta Lab, Milk Jawn, and Market Day Canele.

📍Germantown Ave. & Winston Lane, 🕒 Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon

Dickinson Square Farmers’ Market

Stop by Aaji’s table for tomato lonsa, Lost Bread for a sourdough loaf, and Potato Homestead for herbs — all the ingredients you need for a hearty snack after a visit to the year-round market.

📍Moyamensing Ave. & Morris St., 🕒 1st and 3rd Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon

East Falls Farmers’ Market

Food, produce, and craft vendors come out rain or shine throughout the year on Ridge Avenue. This Saturday market under the Twin Bridges in Fairmount Park features meats and eggs from Spring Hollow Farms, goat milk and yogurt from Betty’s Acres, and sweet hakurei turnips and watermelon radishes from Everwild Farm. Candles, paintings, cutting boards, and more are also offered. Community and music groups are also on hand.

📍4100 Ridge Ave., 🕒 Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning in May)

East Passyunk Farmers’ Market

On May 17, vendors, including Habitat Coffee Roasters, Lost Bread Co., Triple Bottom Brewing, and Taste of Puebla, return to the South Philadelphia Older Adult Center for an outdoor pop-up market organized by Farm to City. Be sure to stop by Fruitwood Farms to register for pickups and home deliveries of regular produce.

📍Passyunk & Dickinson Streets, 🕒 Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Rittenhouse Farmers’ Market

Venture into Rittenhouse Square Park on Saturdays and you’ll find vendors galore. Beechwood Farms sells a sweet variety of apples, while David Exotic has baskets of mushrooms. Stop by the A-Frame Apiary for a jar of honey.

On Tuesdays, Rineer Family Farms and Hands on the Earth Orchard offer produce. Lost Bread Co., Second Daughter Baking Co., and others have tables. This market is open year-round.

📍18th & Walnut Streets, 🕒 Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Frankford Transportation Center Farmers Market

Pick up fresh produce from Root Mass Farm at the bustling Frankford Transportation Center starting June 6. Early summer offerings include beets, broccoli, strawberries, basil, thyme, and scallions.

📍Bustleton & Frankford Avenues, 🕒 Tuesdays, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Germantown Farmers Market

Bright red apples in woven baskets sit on the table, along with baked goods, honey jars, and herbs. Peruse or pick up produce at the market, which reopens May 13. After, pop into Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books for an iced strawberry cheesecake latte.

📍5501 Germantown Ave., 🕒 Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pretzel Park Farmers Market

In Manayunk, Pretzel Park is the spot for your produce. Milk, honey, handmade candy and ice cream, spirits from Norristown, pastas, artisanal sauces, and more are available weekly on Saturdays starting May 6. Check out the full vendor list online — many offer preorder for quick pickups.

📍4300 Silverwood St., 🕒 Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Christ Church Neighborhood Farmers Market

With a cup of Old City Coffee in hand, walk around the fresh greens, berries, citruses, cheeses, and breads displayed at this farmers market. Purchase chocolates, nuts, Tunisian olives, herbals, fermented goods, coffee beans, and jams too. The market opens May 24.

📍20 N. American St., 🕒 Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Outside of Philly

Collingswood Farmers Market

Over the bridge, visit the borough of Collingswood for the Saturday farmers market. A robust group of vendors, including New Jersey farms and neighboring restaurants, set up (no matter the weather) underneath the PATCO High Speedline. The market reopens May 6 with farms offering preorders for pickup and home delivery.

📍 Collings and Irvin Avenues, 🕒 Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon

Bryn Mawr Farmers’ Market

In Bryn Mawr, buy fresh pasta from Aunt Mamie’s, gluten-free whoopie pies from Amaranth Bakery, buckwheat ales from Deer Creek Malthouse, and more. The Saturday market, open year-round, is located at Bryn Mawr Station.

📍 N. Bryn Mawr and Morris Avenues, 🕒 Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Media Farmers Market

This year-round market highlights vendors within a 150-mile radius of the borough. The market operates the first and third Sundays from December through April. Starting May 7, the market is open every Sunday through November.

📍 Edgmont St., 🕒 10 a.m. to noon April 16. Starting May 7, the market is open every Sunday until 1 p.m.

Swarthmore Farmers Market

Ciders, baskets of strawberries, loaves of whole wheat, tubs of Milk Jawn ice cream, coffee beans, and more return May 13. The Swarthmore Farmers Market offers a variety of vendors from Waffles Philly to Trotter Hill Alpacas, plus local musicians and art booths.

📍 Town Center Parking Lot, 🕒 Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market

On May 27, Downtown Wildwood kicks off its 10th season with 60-plus vendors. There’s plenty of produce to choose from and no shortage of baked goods to try. Find pies, sticky buns, boozy cakes, and more. Grab an iced coffee or cold-pressed juice from vendors and check out the hot sauces, pickles, jerky, spice mixes, and other local products.

📍 3400 Pacific Ave., 🕒 Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Market Name:
Pretzel Park Farmers Market
Neighborhood/City
Manayunk, Philadelphia
Day(s) of week:
Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
CSA:
Description:
Find produce, milk, honey, handmade candy and ice cream, spirits, artisanal sauces and more items at this Saturdays market. Pick up orders from Fifth of a Farm Creations, Walnut Run Farm and others.
Market Name:
Clark Park Farmers Market
Neighborhood/City
Spruce Hill, Philadelphia
Day(s) of week:
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CSA:
Description:
The year-round farmers market brings vendors with fruits, artisanal cheeses, wines, and more to Clark Park in West Philly. Hands on the Earth Orchard, Landisdale Farm, and Livengood Produce have CSA programs.
Market Name:
Fairmount Farmers Market
Neighborhood/City
Fairmount, Philadelphia
Day(s) of week:
Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
CSA:
Description:
Weekly vendors and other rotating ones set up stands on Thursdays in the bustling Fairmount neighborhood.
Market Name:
Filter Square Farmers Market
Neighborhood/City
Fitler Square, Philadelphia
Day(s) of week:
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon
CSA:
Description:
This Filter Square market offers fresh produce, garnishes and herbs from Brogue Hydroponics for pre-order or at the market.
Market Name:
Headhouse Farmers Market
Neighborhood/City
Queen Village, Philadelphia
Day(s) of week:
Sundays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Note: In early May, hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CSA:
Description:
In Society Hill, buy soups, fruit pies, quail eggs, breads, and fresh produce. There are more than 25 weekly and rotating vendors. Pick up CSA order from Hillacres Pride, Primordia Mushroom Farm, Root Mass Farm, and Three Springs Fruit Farm.
Market Name:
Overbrook Farmers Market
Neighborhood/City
West Philly, Philadelphia
Day(s) of week:
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
CSA:
Description:
Plenty of fruits and veggies to choose from at the Overbrook Presbyterian Church market in West Philly.
Market Name:
52nd & Haverford Farmers Market
Neighborhood/City
Haddington, Philadelphia
Day(s) of week:
Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m.
CSA:
Description:
A favorite for the senior residents in the area, find fruits and veggies, along with cooking demonstrations at this market.
Market Name:
Chestnut Hill Farmers Market
Neighborhood/City
Philadelphia
Day(s) of week:
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon
CSA:
Description:
This market at Germantown Avenue and Winston Lane features vendors from Malvern to Shoemakersville. Fresh produce, ice cream, honey and offer their homegrown products are available for purchase. Pick up pre-orders from Rineer Family Farms, too.
Market Name:
Dickinson Square Farmers’ Market
Neighborhood/City
Philadelphia
Day(s) of week:
1st and 3rd Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon
CSA:
Description:
Buy Aaji’s tomato lonsa, sourdough loaves, and herbs and you have all the ingredients for a hearty snack after the market. Pick-up The Potato Homestead orders here.
Market Name:
East Falls Farmers Market
Neighborhood/City
East Falls, Philadelphia
Day(s) of week:
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning May)
East Passyunk Farmers’ Market
CSA:
Description:
Under the Twin Bridges in Fairmount Park, there are vendors with meats, eggs, goat milk, yogurt, sweet hakurei turnips and watermelon radishes. Join the CSA at Everwild Farm for regular produce. Candles, paintings, cutting boards and more are also offered as you enjoy community and music groups are there too.
Market Name:
East Passyunk Farmers Market
Neighborhood/City
Philadelphia
Day(s) of week:
Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Rittenhouse Farmers’ Market
CSA:
Description:
Habitat Coffee Roasters, Lost Bread Co.,Triple Bottom Brewing, and Taste of Puebla return to the South Philadelphia Older Adult Center this May. Fruitwood Farms offers pick-ups and home deliveries.
Market Name:
Rittenhouse Square Farmers Market
Neighborhood/City
Rittenhouse, Philadelphia
Day(s) of week:
Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CSA:
Description:
Twice a week, the market sells produce like apples and mushrooms, along with honey jars. Hands on the Earth Orchard, Shellbark Hollow Farm, and Rineer Family Farms offer online ordering.
Market Name:
Frankford Transportation Center Farmers Market
Neighborhood/City
Northeast Philadelphia
Day(s) of week:
Tuesdays, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
CSA:
Description:
Pick up your fresh produce from Root Mass Farm starting June 6. Early summer offerings include beets, broccoli, strawberries, basil, thyme, scallions and more.
Market Name:
Germantown Farmers Market
Neighborhood/City
Germantown, Philadelphia
Day(s) of week:
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CSA:
Description:
Philly Forests runs the market and offers a CSA program for produce at this market.
Market Name:
Christ Church Neighborhood Farmers Market
Neighborhood/City
Old City, Philadelphia
Day(s) of week:
Wednesday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
CSA:
Description:
Peruse fresh greens, berries, citruses, cheeses, and breads or pick up orders from Taproot Farm at the farmers market. Purchase chocolates, nuts, Tunisian olives, herbals, fermented goods, coffee beans and jams too. The market opens May 24.
Market Name:
Collingswood Farmers Market
Neighborhood/City
Collingswood
Day(s) of week:
Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon
CSA:
Description:
The borough of Collingswood farmers market offers a robust selection of vendors with CSA programs including A.T. Buzby Farm and Fruitwood Farms underneath the Patco High Speedine.
Market Name:
Bryn Mawr Farmers’ Market
Neighborhood/City
Bryn Mawr
Day(s) of week:
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
CSA:
Description:
In Bryn Mawr, find fresh pasta from Aunt Mamie’s, gluten-free whoopie pies from Amaranth Bakery, buckwheat ales from Deer Creek Malthouse, and produce for pre-orders from Two Gander Farm. The Saturday market is located at Bryn Mawr Station.
Market Name:
Media Farmers Market
Neighborhood/City
Media
Day(s) of week:
Sundays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
CSA:
Description:
This year-round, open-air features vendors within a 150-mile radius of the borough. The market operates the first and third Sundays from December through April. From 10 a.m. to noon. During the summer (starting May 7), visit the market every Sunday. Pick up Robin Hill Organics orders here.
Market Name:
Swarthmore Farmers Market
Neighborhood/City
Swarthmore
Day(s) of week:
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon
CSA:
Description:
Ciders, baskets of strawberries, loaves of whole wheat, tubs of Milk Jawn, coffee beans and Kneehigh Farm produce orders are at Swarthmore Farmers Market.
Market Name:
Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market
Neighborhood/City
Wildwood
Day(s) of week:
Saturdays, 8a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
CSA:
Unavailable
Description:
For the 10th season, there will be 60 plus vendors with produce, baked goods, spice mixes and other local products at this Wildwood market.
Published 