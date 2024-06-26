Skip to content
How to Philly
Link copied to clipboard

Where to watch July 4 fireworks in Philly, the suburbs, and at the Jersey Shore

Here’s where to see the best fireworks in Philadelphia, the Jersey Shore, Allentown, and Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties.

A couple puts their arm around each other as they watch the fireworks over the Philadelphia Museum of Art on July 4, 2023.
A couple puts their arm around each other as they watch the fireworks over the Philadelphia Museum of Art on July 4, 2023.Read moreAllie Ippolito / Staff Photographer

Looking to celebrate the Fourth of July 2024 with a spectacular fireworks display? The Philly region offers an array of choices to mark the 248th anniversary of the United States’ founding.

Philadelphia
Bucks County
Chester County
Delaware County
Montgomery County
Allentown
New Jersey
Jersey Shore

Annually, residents enjoy numerous free fireworks shows throughout the holiday weekend, celebrating America’s birthday in grand style. However, it’s wise to monitor local weather conditions — rain, strong winds, or fire risks could impact the festivities. To ensure the displays go ahead as planned, check the latest updates on your chosen location’s website and social media platforms.

Here are the top spots to view July 4 fireworks in Philadelphia, the suburbs, and the Jersey Shore.

Philadelphia

  1. Independence Week Fireworks from the Battleship: June 29 and July 3, 7 p.m., 62 Battleship Place, Camden, N.J. 08103, battleshipnewjersey.org

  2. U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” Concert and Fireworks: June 29, 8 p.m. Concert followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m., 101 S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com

  3. Wawa Welcome America: July 4, 7 p.m. Kesha and Ne-Yo concert followed by fireworks, 200 N 19th St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103 (entrance at Logan Circle on 20th St.), july4thphilly.com

  4. Philadelphia 4th of July Signature Dinner Cruise: July 4, 7:30 p.m., 401 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, cityexperiences.com

Bucks County

  1. Riverside Symphonia Concert Under the Stars: June 29, 8 p.m. Concert followed by fireworks, 963 River Road, Upper Black Eddy, Pa. 18920 (Tinicum Park), riversidesymphonia.org

  2. Sesame Place “C is for Celebrate” Fireworks: July 4, 9 p.m., 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne, Pa. 19047, sesameplace.com

  3. Quakertown Community Day: July 4, 9:30 p.m., 600 W. Mill St., Quakertown, Pa. 18951 (Memorial Park), facebook.com

  4. Southampton Days Fair: July 4, 9:35 p.m., 1351 Second St. Pike, Southampton, Pa. 18966, southamptondays.com

Chester County

  1. East Goshen Township Community Day: June 29, after sunset, 1661 Paoli Pike, West Chester, Pa. 19380, eastgoshen.org

  2. Independence Day Fireworks: June 29, at at dusk, 111 West St, Parkesburg, PA 19365 (Minch Park), facebook.com/events/minch-park/independence-day-fireworks

  3. Tredyffrin Township Celebration: July 4, at dusk, 500 Lee Road., Chesterbrook, Pa. 19087 (Wilson Farm Park), tredyffrin.org

  4. Good Neighbor Day: July 4, 9 p.m., 1 Park Lane, Downingtown, Pa. 19335, goodneighborday.com

A crowd of people in Eakin’s Oval watch the fireworks over the Philadelphia Museum of Art on July 4, 2023.
A crowd of people in Eakin’s Oval watch the fireworks over the Philadelphia Museum of Art on July 4, 2023.Read moreAllie Ippolito / Staff Photographer

Delaware County

  1. Upper Darby Independence Day Fireworks: July 3, 9 p.m., 521-579 S. 69th St., Upper Darby, Pa. 19082 (69th Street Recreation Area), upperdarby.org.

  2. Ridley Park Borough Annual Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks: July 6, at dusk, 333 Constitution Terrace, Ridley Park, Pa. 19078, ridleyparkborough.org

  3. Bethel Township Annual Fireworks: July 3, at dusk, 3280 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley, Pa. 19060 (Bethel Springs Elementary School), betheltwp.com

  4. Aston Township Independence Day Celebration: July 4, 9:30 p.m., 2881 Pancoast Ave., Aston, Pa. 19014, (behind Sun Valley High School), astontownship.net

Montgomery County

  1. Conshohocken Fireworks Display: July 3, 9:30 p.m., The fireworks will take place at Sutcliffe Park, but the borough is closing the park and surrounding areas to the public due to the size of the display (they advise you to watch the show from another vantage point in town). conshohockenpa.gov

  2. Upper Merion July 4 Celebration: July 4, 9:15 p.m., 694 W. Beidler Road., King of Prussia, Pa. 19406 (Heuser Park), umtownship.org

  3. Waltz Golf Farm: July 4, at dusk, 303 W. Ridge Pike, Limerick, Pa. 19468, waltzgolffarm.com

  4. All-American Fireworks Celebration: July 4, at dusk, 100 Parklane Dr., Eagleville, Pa. 19403 (Eagleville Park), lowerprovidence.org

  5. Skippack Township Fireworks Party: July 4, at dark, 4022 Heckler Road, Collegeville, Pa. 19426 (Palmer Park), skippacktownship.org

  6. Narberth Fireworks: July 4, at dark or 9 p.m., 80 Windsor Ave., Narberth, Pa. 19072 (Narberth Park), narberthfireworks.org

  7. Kiwanis Club of Ambler Annual Carnival: July 5, at dusk, 521 Houston Road., Ambler, Pa. 19002-3553 (Wissahickon High School), facebook.com

Allentown

  1. Great American Blast Fireworks: July 4, at dusk, 1050 IronPigs Way, Allentown, Pa. 18109 (Coca-Cola Park), milb.com

  2. City of Allentown 4th of July Celebration: July 4, 9:20 p.m., 2027 Linden St., Allentown, Pa. 18102 (J. Birney Crum Stadium), discoverlehighvalley.com

  3. Dorney Park Star-Spangled Nights: July 4 to 6, 9:30 p.m., 4000 Dorney Park Road, Allentown, Pa. 18104, dorneypark.com

New Jersey

  1. Haddon Township: July 3, at dusk, 406 Memorial Ave., Westmont, N.J. 08108 (Haddon Township High School’s football stadium), haddontwp.com

  2. Barrington Borough Fourth of July Festivities: July 3, at dusk around 9:30 p.m., 1 School Lane, Barrington, N.J. 08007, Fireworks will be launched from behind Woodland School, which will be closed to the public. The borough advises watching from surrounding areas in town. barringtonboro.com

  3. Freedom Festival: July 3, 9:30 p.m., 2 Riverside Dr., Camden, N.J., 08103 (Wiggins Park), camdencounty.com

View of Atlantic City's fireworks from the Marina. (Courtesy of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority)
View of Atlantic City's fireworks from the Marina. (Courtesy of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority)Read more

Jersey Shore

  1. North Beach Atlantic City Fireworks: June 28, 9:30 p.m., North Beach, Atlantic City, atlanticcitynj.com. Tropicana also hosts its weekly fireworks, as well as a show on July 4, at 10 p.m.

  2. Coca-Cola July 4th Fest: July 4 and 5, 9:30 p.m., The best viewing is at the Lakefront. 1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson Township, N.J. 08527 (Six Flags Great Adventure), sixflags.com

  3. Ventnor Independence Celebration: July 3, at dusk, Newport Ave. Beach, Ventnor, ventnorcity.org

  4. Sea Isle Fourth of July Fireworks: July 4, 9:15 p.m., 110 50th St., Sea Isle City, N.J. 08243 (50th Street Beach), visitsicnj.com

  5. Ocean City Fourth of July: July 4, 9 p.m., East 9th St., Ocean City, N.J. 08226 (9th Street Beach), oceancityvacation.com

  6. July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza: July 4, 9 p.m., fireworks show on the beach at Huntington Ave., Margate City, margatehasmore.com

  7. Avalon’s July 4th Celebration: July 4, at dusk, 30th St. Beach, Avalon, N.J. 08202, avalonboro.net

  8. Stone Harbor Independence Day Fireworks: July 4, 9 p.m., 81st Street and Second Avenue, stoneharbornj.org

  9. Wildwood’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular: July 4, 10 p.m., Wildwood boardwalk, wildwoodsnj.com

  10. Cape May Independence Day Fireworks: July 4, 9:30 p.m., Perry St. and Beach Ave., Cape May, N.J. 08204 (in front of Congress Hall), capemay.com. There are also fireworks cruises on July 3 and 4.