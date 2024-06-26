Where to watch July 4 fireworks in Philly, the suburbs, and at the Jersey Shore

Looking to celebrate the Fourth of July 2024 with a spectacular fireworks display? The Philly region offers an array of choices to mark the 248th anniversary of the United States’ founding.

Annually, residents enjoy numerous free fireworks shows throughout the holiday weekend, celebrating America’s birthday in grand style. However, it’s wise to monitor local weather conditions — rain, strong winds, or fire risks could impact the festivities. To ensure the displays go ahead as planned, check the latest updates on your chosen location’s website and social media platforms.

Here are the top spots to view July 4 fireworks in Philadelphia, the suburbs, and the Jersey Shore.

Philadelphia

Bucks County

Chester County

A crowd of people in Eakin’s Oval watch the fireworks over the Philadelphia Museum of Art on July 4, 2023. Read more Allie Ippolito / Staff Photographer

Delaware County

Montgomery County

Allentown

New Jersey

Haddon Township: July 3, at dusk, 406 Memorial Ave., Westmont, N.J. 08108 (Haddon Township High School’s football stadium), haddontwp.com Barrington Borough Fourth of July Festivities: July 3, at dusk around 9:30 p.m., 1 School Lane, Barrington, N.J. 08007, Fireworks will be launched from behind Woodland School, which will be closed to the public. The borough advises watching from surrounding areas in town. barringtonboro.com Freedom Festival: July 3, 9:30 p.m., 2 Riverside Dr., Camden, N.J., 08103 (Wiggins Park), camdencounty.com

View of Atlantic City's fireworks from the Marina. (Courtesy of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority) Read more