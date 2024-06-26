Where to watch July 4 fireworks in Philly, the suburbs, and at the Jersey Shore
Here’s where to see the best fireworks in Philadelphia, the Jersey Shore, Allentown, and Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties.
Looking to celebrate the Fourth of July 2024 with a spectacular fireworks display? The Philly region offers an array of choices to mark the 248th anniversary of the United States’ founding.
Annually, residents enjoy numerous free fireworks shows throughout the holiday weekend, celebrating America’s birthday in grand style. However, it’s wise to monitor local weather conditions — rain, strong winds, or fire risks could impact the festivities. To ensure the displays go ahead as planned, check the latest updates on your chosen location’s website and social media platforms.
Here are the top spots to view July 4 fireworks in Philadelphia, the suburbs, and the Jersey Shore.
Philadelphia
Independence Week Fireworks from the Battleship: June 29 and July 3, 7 p.m., 62 Battleship Place, Camden, N.J. 08103, battleshipnewjersey.org
U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” Concert and Fireworks: June 29, 8 p.m. Concert followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m., 101 S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com
Wawa Welcome America: July 4, 7 p.m. Kesha and Ne-Yo concert followed by fireworks, 200 N 19th St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103 (entrance at Logan Circle on 20th St.), july4thphilly.com
Philadelphia 4th of July Signature Dinner Cruise: July 4, 7:30 p.m., 401 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, cityexperiences.com
Bucks County
Riverside Symphonia Concert Under the Stars: June 29, 8 p.m. Concert followed by fireworks, 963 River Road, Upper Black Eddy, Pa. 18920 (Tinicum Park), riversidesymphonia.org
Sesame Place “C is for Celebrate” Fireworks: July 4, 9 p.m., 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne, Pa. 19047, sesameplace.com
Quakertown Community Day: July 4, 9:30 p.m., 600 W. Mill St., Quakertown, Pa. 18951 (Memorial Park), facebook.com
Southampton Days Fair: July 4, 9:35 p.m., 1351 Second St. Pike, Southampton, Pa. 18966, southamptondays.com
Chester County
East Goshen Township Community Day: June 29, after sunset, 1661 Paoli Pike, West Chester, Pa. 19380, eastgoshen.org
Independence Day Fireworks: June 29, at at dusk, 111 West St, Parkesburg, PA 19365 (Minch Park), facebook.com/events/minch-park/independence-day-fireworks
Tredyffrin Township Celebration: July 4, at dusk, 500 Lee Road., Chesterbrook, Pa. 19087 (Wilson Farm Park), tredyffrin.org
Good Neighbor Day: July 4, 9 p.m., 1 Park Lane, Downingtown, Pa. 19335, goodneighborday.com
Delaware County
Upper Darby Independence Day Fireworks: July 3, 9 p.m., 521-579 S. 69th St., Upper Darby, Pa. 19082 (69th Street Recreation Area), upperdarby.org.
Ridley Park Borough Annual Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks: July 6, at dusk, 333 Constitution Terrace, Ridley Park, Pa. 19078, ridleyparkborough.org
Bethel Township Annual Fireworks: July 3, at dusk, 3280 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley, Pa. 19060 (Bethel Springs Elementary School), betheltwp.com
Aston Township Independence Day Celebration: July 4, 9:30 p.m., 2881 Pancoast Ave., Aston, Pa. 19014, (behind Sun Valley High School), astontownship.net
Montgomery County
Conshohocken Fireworks Display: July 3, 9:30 p.m., The fireworks will take place at Sutcliffe Park, but the borough is closing the park and surrounding areas to the public due to the size of the display (they advise you to watch the show from another vantage point in town). conshohockenpa.gov
Upper Merion July 4 Celebration: July 4, 9:15 p.m., 694 W. Beidler Road., King of Prussia, Pa. 19406 (Heuser Park), umtownship.org
Waltz Golf Farm: July 4, at dusk, 303 W. Ridge Pike, Limerick, Pa. 19468, waltzgolffarm.com
All-American Fireworks Celebration: July 4, at dusk, 100 Parklane Dr., Eagleville, Pa. 19403 (Eagleville Park), lowerprovidence.org
Skippack Township Fireworks Party: July 4, at dark, 4022 Heckler Road, Collegeville, Pa. 19426 (Palmer Park), skippacktownship.org
Narberth Fireworks: July 4, at dark or 9 p.m., 80 Windsor Ave., Narberth, Pa. 19072 (Narberth Park), narberthfireworks.org
Kiwanis Club of Ambler Annual Carnival: July 5, at dusk, 521 Houston Road., Ambler, Pa. 19002-3553 (Wissahickon High School), facebook.com
Allentown
Great American Blast Fireworks: July 4, at dusk, 1050 IronPigs Way, Allentown, Pa. 18109 (Coca-Cola Park), milb.com
City of Allentown 4th of July Celebration: July 4, 9:20 p.m., 2027 Linden St., Allentown, Pa. 18102 (J. Birney Crum Stadium), discoverlehighvalley.com
Dorney Park Star-Spangled Nights: July 4 to 6, 9:30 p.m., 4000 Dorney Park Road, Allentown, Pa. 18104, dorneypark.com
New Jersey
Haddon Township: July 3, at dusk, 406 Memorial Ave., Westmont, N.J. 08108 (Haddon Township High School’s football stadium), haddontwp.com
Barrington Borough Fourth of July Festivities: July 3, at dusk around 9:30 p.m., 1 School Lane, Barrington, N.J. 08007, Fireworks will be launched from behind Woodland School, which will be closed to the public. The borough advises watching from surrounding areas in town. barringtonboro.com
Freedom Festival: July 3, 9:30 p.m., 2 Riverside Dr., Camden, N.J., 08103 (Wiggins Park), camdencounty.com
Jersey Shore
North Beach Atlantic City Fireworks: June 28, 9:30 p.m., North Beach, Atlantic City, atlanticcitynj.com. Tropicana also hosts its weekly fireworks, as well as a show on July 4, at 10 p.m.
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest: July 4 and 5, 9:30 p.m., The best viewing is at the Lakefront. 1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson Township, N.J. 08527 (Six Flags Great Adventure), sixflags.com
Ventnor Independence Celebration: July 3, at dusk, Newport Ave. Beach, Ventnor, ventnorcity.org
Sea Isle Fourth of July Fireworks: July 4, 9:15 p.m., 110 50th St., Sea Isle City, N.J. 08243 (50th Street Beach), visitsicnj.com
Ocean City Fourth of July: July 4, 9 p.m., East 9th St., Ocean City, N.J. 08226 (9th Street Beach), oceancityvacation.com
July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza: July 4, 9 p.m., fireworks show on the beach at Huntington Ave., Margate City, margatehasmore.com
Avalon’s July 4th Celebration: July 4, at dusk, 30th St. Beach, Avalon, N.J. 08202, avalonboro.net
Stone Harbor Independence Day Fireworks: July 4, 9 p.m., 81st Street and Second Avenue, stoneharbornj.org
Wildwood’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular: July 4, 10 p.m., Wildwood boardwalk, wildwoodsnj.com
Cape May Independence Day Fireworks: July 4, 9:30 p.m., Perry St. and Beach Ave., Cape May, N.J. 08204 (in front of Congress Hall), capemay.com. There are also fireworks cruises on July 3 and 4.