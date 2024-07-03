Road closures for the 2024 Wawa Welcome America festival

Philadelphia’s beloved Wawa Welcome America Festival is set to dazzle once again this July Fourth. With headliners Ne-Yo and Kesha lighting up the stage in front of the Art Museum steps and an epic fireworks show to cap it all off, the city is gearing up for a grand celebration. But with all the excitement comes a slew of road closures you’ll want to navigate carefully to keep your Independence Day smooth and stress-free.

Road Closures to keep on your radar

From the crack of dawn on July 4 to the wee hours of July 5, several streets will be off-limits to vehicles. Here’s your essential guide to the no-go zones:

Closed from 5 a.m. on July 4 to 2 a.m. on July 5:

1900 Race Street 1800-1900 Vine Street I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street I-676 on-ramp at 22nd Street I-76 eastbound off-ramp at Spring Garden Street Spring Garden Tunnel Park Towne Place between 22nd Street and 24th Street 20th Street between Arch Street and Pennsylvania Avenue 19th Street between Callowhill Street and Cherry Street

Closed from 5 a.m. on July 4 to 4 a.m. on July 5:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 18th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes) Eakins Oval (all lanes) Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Fairmount Avenue (Kelly Drive inbound closed at Fountain Green Drive beginning at approximately 5 p.m.) Rear of Art Museum – Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive 2000-2100 Winter Street MLK Drive from Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street 23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval

Closed from 5 a.m. on July 4 to 8 a.m. on July 5:

22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue 21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

Closed from 1 p.m. on July 4 to 1 p.m. on July 5:

All roads from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street, 18th Street to 22nd Street (local access maintained for residents) All roads from Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue, 22nd Street to Corinthian Street (local access maintained for residents) 16th and 17th Streets, between Arch Street and Spring Garden Street (closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety) 1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway (closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety)

Closed from 8 p.m. on July 4 to 1 a.m. on July 5:

Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Fountain Green Drive Lemon Hill Drive Sedgley Drive Waterworks Drive Poplar Drive

So, plan your travels accordingly, Philly! Whether you’re heading to the concert or just trying to get across town, keep these closures in mind to ensure your Fourth of July remains festive and fun.