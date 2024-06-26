Everything you need to know about Wawa Welcome America July 4 concert and fireworks

Philadelphia’s favorite free concert on the Parkway is back July 4 with an R&B and electropop dance party.

On July 4, Grammy award-winning and nominated headliners Ne-Yo and Kesha take center stage in front of the Art Museum steps, capped by an awe-inspiring fireworks display as the grand finale of this year’s Wawa Welcome America festival. The weeks-long Independence Day celebration attracts Philadelphians to cultural celebrations and community events, culminating with a showstopping performance on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

The festival began 30 years ago when nonprofit Welcome America Inc. created what would become Philly’s major Independence Day celebration, to coincide with the grand opening of the Pennsylvania Convention Center in 1993. The fuel company Sunoco was the title sponsor until 2010, when Wawa took over sponsorship.

Here’s everything you need to about the 2024 Wawa Welcome America concert and fireworks show.

Schedule & Entry

Guests must enter through a secure checkpoint on 20th Street and Logan Circle, where security may search you and your bags. Gates open at 4 p.m.

The concert starts around 7 p.m., followed by the fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Who is performing at the Wawa Welcome America concert?

In addition to the headliners, Ne-Yo and Kesha, LeAnn Rimes, Tamela Mann, and Kid ‘n Play will open the show.

Fireworks show

Directly following the concert, a fireworks show will begin around 9:30 p.m. Fireworks will be viewable throughout The Parkway and in neighboring areas.

How to watch from home

Watch the concert and fireworks show live from home, on NBC10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Online platforms Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto, and Xumo Play will stream the concert as well. Telemundo 62 will be broadcasting the concert in Spanish, with online streams available through Telemundo Noreste on Roku and Samsung TV Plus.

Visit nbcphiladelphia.com or telemundo62.com for live viewing options.

Fourth of July celebrations happening elsewhere in Philly

Road closures

The City has not announced road closures yet. Check back for updates.

Parking

The City has not announced temporary “No Parking” restrictions yet. Check back for updates.

Public transportation

SEPTA

On Thursday, July 4, SEPTA Metro, Buses, and Regional Rail will operate on a Sunday schedule, with extra service running during the concert and fireworks show.

Extra trips will be added to the Market-Frankford Line (now known as “L”) and Broad Street Line (now known as “B”), including Broad Street Line express trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center every 10 minutes from 6:10 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 4.

Additional information can be found on SEPTA’s Wawa Welcome America blog post. View alerts, advisories, and detours at septa.org/alerts, on the SEPTA mobile app, on social media at @SEPTA, or by calling 215-580-7800.