WrestleMania 40 in Philly: Where to get the best hoagies, pizza, burgers, and more

Get ready to rumble with your taste buds, Philadelphia!

WWE’s WrestleMania 40 is slamming into Philly this year, from April 4 to 8, and we’re tag-teaming with you to find the best eats in the city. Forget about settling for anything RAW when you can SmackDown on the tastiest bites in town.

Arm yourself with the Inquirer’s ultimate guide to eating like a (local) champion. Whether you’re craving hoagies, pizza, burgers, or barbecue, Philadelphia’s culinary ring delivers a knockout.

Where to order hoagies

Philly’s not just famous for its Liberty Bell and brotherly love; it’s a city that takes its hoagies seriously, so much so that we’ve even got a “hoagie-mouth” accent. Remember the Inquirer’s hoagie bracket? From Angelo’s Pizzeria in South Philly to Fink’s Hoagies in the north and Middle Child in Center City, the city’s hoagie game is as strong as a headlock. Dive into our guide to find the champions of the hoagie world, from classic Italian to vegan wonders and chicken cutlet masterpieces.

Here’s our guide to the best hoagies in Philly.

Where to order pizza

Philly may not be the first city that comes to mind for pizza, but our underdog spirit means we’ve got slices that can go toe-to-toe with the best. Look to the two Angelo’s, The Angelo Pizza (Old City) and Angelo’s Pizzeria (South Philly), for some classic ‘za. There’s Down North Pizza in North Philly with its square deep dish pies, that taste amazing and help employ formerly incarcerated Philadelphians. Pizza Jawn in Manayunk are masters of many different styles including Detroit deep dish, NYC thin crust, and Grandma-style thin rectangular pizza.

Here’s our guide to the best pizza in Philly.

Where to order burgers

Across the city, from pubs to high-end restaurants, Philly’s burger scene is juicier than a wrestling drama. Khyber Pass’s extensive menu of burgers and bbq with plenty of vegan options is a must try, as is Alice’s burger in the Italian Market. Head over to Village Whiskey for a single, double, or smashburger. Whatever your particular burger cravings are, you’ll find it in Philly. We’ve scouted the spots where you can satisfy your burger championship dreams.

Here’s our guide to the best burgers in Philly.

Where to order barbecue

Philly might be a bunch of Yanks, but we sure know how to BBQ. Find Tex-Mex bbq at North by Texas, created by a homesick Texan, lip-smacking Memphis-style dry-rubbed spare ribs at Chad Rosenthal’s Lucky Well Incubator. Cross the bridge to Smoke BBQ in Audubon, NJ, for some Texas brisket that’ll have you tapping out in satisfaction.

Here’s our guide to the best barbecue in Philly.

Where to order wings

In Philly, wings aren’t just a side dish; they’re main event contenders. From Korean-style to classic buffalo, our city’s wings are as diverse as WrestleMania’s lineup. Whether you crave salt-baked, black garlic, or international flavors, our guide has scouted the top spots for wings that fly off the plate.

Here’s our guide to the best wings in Philly.

Where to order tomato pie

Tomato pie, fluffy focaccia-like bread smeared with tomato sauce, is a simple yet sweet and tasty appetizer for a WrestleMania watch party. Bakeries all across the city have perfected their recipes, from Circles + Squares traditional thick crust or circular thin crust pies in Olde Richmond to Conshohocken Bakery which will design custom notes and logos in garlic powder and cheese (just give them 72-hour notice).

Here’s our guide to the best tomato pies in Philly.

Where to order party trays

Skip the indecision and get a bit of everything with a stacked party tray. In Philly, we’re home to some of the best pretzels in the country, delicious Italian meats and cheese, and an abundance of global cuisines. Now bring that magic home with a party tray, like the pretzel tray from Philly Pretzel Factory, a cheese tray or charcuterie board from DiBruno Brothers, or Veda’s packed trays of soups and salads, appetizers, and your choice of lamb, chicken, vegetarian, and seafood entrees.

Here’s our guide to the best party trays in Philly.