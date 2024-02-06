Philly, here are 16 great places to get party trays for Super Bowl LVIII

If you’re hosting or attending a Superbowl party, food is a must — lots of it.

The Philly area offers an abundance of options for trays, platters, and à la carte items. From traditional Italian fare and charcuterie boards to savory Indian, Middle Eastern, and Japanese party foods, the variety is impressive.

Here are some excellent spots around Philly for picking up a spread for your Superbowl party. And since the Eagles aren’t playing, the hardest part of your day will be deciding what to eat.

You can’t go wrong with a pretzel tray, especially when it’s from a Philly favorite. Get the large size rivets party tray for 20 to 25 people with three dips or the classic Philly Pretzel-style beef pretzel dogs and dips for 20 to 25 guests. The mini cheesesteaks balls are another good option for your party of up to 25. Order at any of the various locations.

📍1532 Sansom St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19102 (and other locations from Woodbury to Springfield), 📞 215-569-3988, 📷 @phillypretzelfactory, 🌐 phillypretzelfactory.com

From quarter trays for 10 people to full ones serving 40 people, this Center City restaurant has all the veggie samosas, tandoori chicken, and pork ribs for you and your crew. Choose from lamb, chicken, vegetarian, and seafood entrees, rice and biryani items, soups and salads, and desserts, including gulab jamun and kheer. Mango lassi is also offered.

📍1920 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 📞 267-519-2001, 📷 @vedaphilly, 🌐 vedaphilly.com

If you’re looking for a cheese tray or charcuterie board, it’s tough to beat this Philly institution. The shop has a catering arm for premade cheese boards, charcuterie trays, sandwich trays, crudités platters, colossal shrimp cocktail, desserts, and just about anything else you can think of — all available for pickup or delivery. You can also build your perfect board from a substantial selection of cheeses, cured meats, and other specialty items with the help of Di Bruno Bros.’ expert cheesemongers.

📍930 S. Ninth St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 (locations throughout Philadelphia, and in Wayne and Ardmore), 📞 215-922-2876 (or 215-665-1659 for catering), 📷 @DiBrunoBros, 🌐 dibruno.com

This Philly classic, established in 1923, offers an array of sweets including cannoli, cakes, sfogliatelle, and almond horns, along with roughly a dozen types of cookies. Termini’s cookie trays showcase eight varieties, such as pignoli, coconut macaroons, imbutitti, and scumetti, and can serve up to 35 people depending on the tray size. Biscotti boxes and cannoli trays are also available for those looking for more variety, or you can opt for a prepackaged cookie tin, which is available for shipping.

📍 1523 S. Eighth St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 (locations also in Packer Park Shopping Center, Reading Terminal Market, Comcast Center, and Live! Casino & Hotel), 📞 215-334-1816, 📷 @Termini_Bros, 🌐 termini.com

Yes, Campo’s has been slinging good steaks since 1947, but the deli also has a couple other extremely Philly party trays. The pretzel tray, for example, includes enough pretzels, Peanut Chews, whiz, and mustard to serve up to 30 people, or you can go full dessert mode with a variety platter of Tastykakes that will feed up to 25.

📍 214 Market St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106 📞 215-923-1000, 📷 @CamposPhillyCheesesteaks, 🌐 camposdeli.com

If you’re going the sandwich route to feed a crowd, this South Street spot has a ton of options ranging from a cheesesteak made with shaved rib-eye and truffle whiz to a vegan-friendly falafel sandwich with roasted beets. Woodrow’s signature sandwich tray comes ready to serve 10 people and includes three sandwiches of your choice. Or, if you want it a little more DIY, grab a hot tray of meatballs, coffee barbecue brisket, or hot pork that can feed up to 25 people and have folks serve themselves.

📍630 South St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 215-470-3559, 📷 @WoodrowSandwich, 🌐 woodrowsandwich.com

This South Philly institution, a 2024 James Beard semifinalist, has been delighting customers with specialties like cannoli, rum cake, and ricotta cookies since 1904. Among its standout party offerings is the Chip and Dip tray — but forget about tortillas. This innovative take on the traditional cannoli platter comes in two sizes, serving either 12-15 (small) or 20-25 people (large), and features crispy cannoli chips paired with chocolate cream, vanilla cream, and ricotta with dark chocolate chip dips, ensuring that soggy party cannoli are a thing of the past.

📍 1009 Christian St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 📞 215-923-3092, 📷 @IsgroPastries, 🌐 isgropastries.com

This Cherry Hill restaurant offers an array of party tray and catering options perfect for any gathering. Choices include tandoori lollipop lamb chops, veggie or paneer shashlik, veggie samosas, fresh naan, and more. For dessert, indulge in kheer and chai or chocolate pot de crème — most options are designed to serve up to 20 people, depending on the size selected. If you’re looking for something to quench your thirst, consider grabbing a bottle of mango lassi, house-made chai, or mint lemonade, each bottle serving 15.

📍65 Barclay Farms Shopping Center, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034, 📞 215-545-4633, 📷 @Indeblue, 🌐 indebluerestaurant.com

This University City spot gets its name from a traditional Lebanese flatbread made with crispy dough and vegetarian or halal meats. And, of course, you can order them for a crowd topped with beef, lamb, labneh, cheese, and more. Or you can go with other savory options like beef or chicken shawarma, platters of dips like hummus and baba ghannouj, falafel, grape leaves, and more — and finish up with trays of the cafe’s famous baklava, creamy, cheesy kanafe, or basboosa (a semolina cake soaked in syrup).

📍 4420 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 📞 215-921-2135, 📷 @ManakeeshCafe, 🌐 manakeeshcafe.com

Grab a savory platter from chef Jezabel Careaga, like empanadas that run the gamut from spicy beef or chicken to ham and mozzarella or vegan-friendly lentils (they come in packs of 12 or in an assorted box of eight for your party, too). Or, keep it sweet and check out Jezabel’s alfajores (a kind of Argentinian cookie sandwich filled with dulce de leche), chocolate olive oil cake or torta de ricotta.

📍 206-208 S. 45th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 📞 215-554-7380, 📷 @Jezabels.PHL, 🌐 jezabelscafe.com

Inside this Japanese-owned grocery store in Ardmore, there’s a shop and restaurant that focuses on “Japanese soul food,” as owner (and Osaka-area native) Seiko Dailey told The Inquirer in 2018. Its party tray options serve 10 people or more, and include gyoza, shumai, edamame, karaage (a Japanese-style fried chicken), inari sushi (fried tofu stuffed with sushi rice), and pork, shrimp, or veggie yakisoba. Call to order, and be sure to order one week in advance.

📍 5 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, Pa. 19003, 📞 484-417-6745, 📷 @MaidoUSA, 🌐 maidoardmore.com

If the occasion calls for tomato pie, Corropolese is the place to go. You can grab quarter (eight slices) or full sheets (30 slices) of its famous tomato pie from any of four Pennsylvania locations, either plain or topped with add-ons like sweet peppers, fried eggplant, or pepperoni. If you want something a little more refined, the Norristown and Limerick locations offer catering options that can serve up to 24 people, with offerings like antipasto, bruschetta, prosciutto-wrapped melon, and a variety of hot hors d’oeuvres (72 hours’ notice required, pick up only).

📍 2014 Old Arch Rd., Norristown, Pennsylvania, Pa. 19401 (locations also in Audubon and Limerick), 📞 610-275-6664, 📷 @CorropoleseBakery, 🌐 corropolesebakery.com

Located in Springfield, Delaware County, this beloved local establishment offers an extensive selection of “red gravy” Italian dishes, hoagies, wraps, and finger foods. À la carte platter options feature full sheets of pizza (24 slices) in more than a dozen varieties, massive strombolis (a large serves 70 slices), hoagie trays (up to 32 pieces), and appetizers like bruschetta and fried ravioli. For events feeding 50 or more people, consider the catering packages, which can simplify menu planning for you.

📍 226 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, Pa. 19064, 📞 610-690-0150, 🌐 johnnypaisanos.com

To keep your parties a little smoky, head out to Willow Grove for a bevy of BBQ platters, desserts, classic sides, and, of course, meat by the pound. Streetside has everything from baby back ribs, brisket, smoked wings, and pulled pork to prime rib, beef tenderloin, and smoked hot dogs and burgers — plus sides like half pans (serves 20 to 24 people) of baked beans, collard greens, smoked veggies, and more. Just want dessert? Cookies, banana pudding, rice pudding, pound cake, and brownies should satisfy.

📍 801 W. Moreland Rd., Willow Grove, Pa. 19090, 📞 215-821-7665, 📷 @Streetside_BBQ, 🌐 streetsidebarbecue.com

Folks out in the western ‘burbs probably know this longtime favorite, seeing as it’s been a destination for gourmet Italian fare and ingredients for roughly 40 years now. Like its urban counterpart Di Bruno Bros., Carlino’s list of offerings is almost endless. If you’re after game day eats, you’ll want to get quarter tomato pie with football stencil, and six-inch stadium cannoli cake, miniature football eclairs, and chocolate dipped football strawberries.

📍 2616 E. County Line Rd., Ardmore, Pa. 19003 (and in West Chester), 📞 610-649-4046, 📷 @CarlinosMarket, 🌐 carlinosmarket.com

It’s all about grazing at this Medford shop, which focuses on “grazing boards” and boxes. Choose from a ton of custom-made boards and takeaway boxes with a wide variety of meats, cheeses, crackers, bread, dried fruits, veggies, nuts, olives, and dips (boards, meanwhile, come with flowers and herbs for style points, and you can even keep the pine board they come on). Or, for something unique, check out the charcuterie cones. Note: Place orders 24 hours in advance for grazes $114 and up.

📍5 S. Main St., Medford, N.J., 08055, 📞 609-351-4873, 📷 @GrazingAffair, 🌐 grazingaffair.com