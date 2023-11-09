With the holidays approaching, people often feel motivated to help those less fortunate. This season, that charity is needed more than ever.

A combination of inflation, higher food prices, and the end of pandemic-era benefits have spiked demand for food in the nation and the Philadelphia region.

The number of Americans who lived in food-insecure households — those unable to afford an adequate supply of food — jumped 30% from 34 million to 44 million between 2021 and 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That exceeds the populations of Texas and Illinois combined, calculations made by the national nonprofit Hunger Free America show.

In this region, one in four children is food insecure, according to Philabundance, one of the primary food banks that supplies 350 local pantries and organizations in the area. For adults, the figure is one in seven. Nearly 500,000 people experienced food insecurity in the four counties surrounding Philadelphia and in the South Jersey area in 2021, according to Feeding America, Philabundance’s parent organization. Current figures aren’t available.

Share Food Program, another large local food bank that supplies nearly 300 pantries and community groups in the area, served 25% more people in September 2023 than in September 2022, a spokesperson said.

Similarly, representatives of the Food Bank of South Jersey, with 200 pantries and partner agencies, said it served 150,000 people a month for the last six months — a 54% increase over 2022.

“The increased need is shocking for us,” said Rev. Tricia Neale, executive director of Feast of Justice Food Pantry in Mayfair and Oxford Circle, one of the largest in the city. It receives much of its food from both Philabundance and Share, augmenting private donations.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of people new to the country, trying to get their feet under themselves,” Neale added. “We’re hoping people will be opening their wallets for us this time of year.” The pantry currently serves 2,500 families, compared to 1,700 at the same time last year.

At SEAMAAC, another large Philadelphia pantry that’s based in South Philadelphia to help immigrants and refugees, the number of families in need has risen from 673 to 1,023 per week over the last year.

While all anti-hunger agencies are grateful that donors keep them in mind during the holidays, they hope, as the Share spokesperson said, “that people remember that when it’s Jan. 1 again, people are still hungry.”

Here’s how to help those experiencing food insecurity in the region:

Philabundance

“Currently,” a spokesperson said, “we are most in need of healthy, non-perishable food items. We are encouraging individuals, businesses, community groups, and the like, to host food drives.”

For details on how to host a food drive, as well as an online form to register one, see: Host a Food Drive - Philabundance.

To drop off food items at Philabundance locations, walk-in donors are welcome between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Galloway warehouse (3616 Galloway St.), and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Berks warehouse (302 W. Berks St.) Non-perishable food items are preferred at both locations. For a produce or meat/protein donation, however, drop-off at the Galloway site is preferred.

The 10 most-needed items include:

Cooking oil 100% juice Whole grain pasta Canned fruits and vegetables Canned tuna or meat Rice Canned stew and soups Peanut butter and jelly Boxed, non-refrigerated milk Breakfast cereals and bars

People who’d like to support Philabundance financially can visit: Donate Funds - Philabundance.

Share Food Program

The sites that Share serves can be found on this interactive map: https://www.sharefoodprogram.org/find-food/find-a-food-site/

Share also offers free home delivery to qualifying individuals aged 60 and above. Call 215-223-2220.

The program accepts food donations of all kinds and sizes, both nonperishable and perishable, and welcomes paper products, diapers, and household essentials. To schedule a donation, email fooddonations@sharefoodprogram.org, or call 215-223-2220. For time-sensitive, perishable food donations, email pfr@sharefoodprogram.org, or call 215-223-2220 extension- 131, and the Share Philly Food Rescue team will redistribute this food to people in need.

For any questions about donations of food or funds, or if you or someone you know is in need of food, call 215-223-2220, or visit www.sharefoodprogram.org.

Food Bank of South Jersey

To donate electronically, visit donate.foodbanksj.org, or click the red donate button at the top right of the page.

Checks can also be sent to the Food Bank of South Jersey, 1501 John Tipton Blvd, Pennsauken, N.J., 08110. A donation of $1 equals three meals.

FBSJ also accepts non-perishable food items year-round, as well as frozen turkeys and hams during their one-day Holiday Food Drive, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Pennsauken address.

Companies and social clubs are always encouraged to host food drives of their own. More information is at foodbanksj.org/food-drive-team. Schools can participate in Students Change Hunger, a statewide challenge in collaboration with New Jersey’s other food banks. A number of pantry partners can accept direct food donations during specified hours. A complete list of the most-needed items can be found on the website, including high-protein items like canned fish and poultry, nuts, and beans; low-sodium vegetables and in-water fruits; complete meals like soups, stews, or canned raviolis; grains and breakfast items; and holiday items like gravy, stuffing, and canned sauce or pie filling.

Large pantries