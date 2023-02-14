Sneaker Con drew Philly’s biggest sneakerheads and collectors

If Philly’s love for sneakers was ever in question, put those queries to rest.

Thousands of sneakerheads and collectors made their way through the Philadelphia Convention Center on Saturday to witness the city’s first Sneaker Con, with some bringing suitcases full of shoes to sell and trade and others with wads of cash to grab the rarest kicks in the footwear game.

Giovanni Villico, who has been to several Sneaker Cons, was thrilled the “Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth” finally made its way to Philly.

“I was like, ‘Finally,’ ” Villico, 24, said. “It needed to be here, and I expected Philly to come out.”

Advertisement

The center’s Exhibit Hall F was filled with Air Jordans, Yeezys, Nike Dunks, exclusive merch, and sports jerseys. The displays drew droves of visitors, who stopped by to strike deals with vendors and take pictures and videos of rare sneakers.

Steve Natto arrived in a pair of MSCHF’s Big Red Boot, which has been a rage on YouTube and TikTok.

“I wasn’t sure how big it was going to be,” said Natto, a Philly native and Temple graduate, “but Philly loves its shoes. It makes sense.”

Someone who wasn’t surprised was 11-year-old seller Luke Donner, who brought some of the most sought-after kicks in his collection to offer. His favorite pair up for dibs were the off-white Jordan 4s or “Sail,” which can go for thousands of dollars.

With an estimated 250,000 pairs of sneakers on display, shoppers could find shoes that ranged between a couple hundred dollars to the tens of thousands, like the Nike MAG Back to the Future.

Given the magnitude of Saturday’s event, Villico said he hopes it isn’t the last.

“The culture is big here in Philly,” he said, “and I hope there’s many more down the line.”