Wells Fargo Center concessions workers go on strike again ahead of Sixers-Knicks Game 3

As the Sixers prepare to take the court in Philadelphia for another playoff game, concessions workers at Wells Fargo Center are going on strike for the second time this month.

The roughly 400 members of Unite Here Local 274 who work at the arena, employees of Aramark, called a work stoppage Thursday morning. Unlike the single-day strike on April 9, the union said this strike will continue until further notice.

After Thursday’s game, the next scheduled event at Wells Fargo Center is Game 4 between the Sixers and the New York Knicks on Sunday.

The union is seeking a standard minimum wage and health benefits for the hundreds of Aramark employees at all three South Philadelphia stadiums — the Wells Fargo Center, Lincoln Financial Field, and Citizens Bank Park.

Aramark spokesperson Chris Collom said the company has a contingency plan in place so service isn’t interrupted during the strike. On April 9, Aramark-operated establishments continued service and some fans bought food and drink inside the arena.

“We are disappointed the union has announced another strike before responding to the offer discussed at the last bargaining session on April 11,” Collum said.

According to Unite Here, that offer included a 25-cent wage increase over the last contract, and health care terms that would not result in a meaningful increase to the number of members with access to coverage.

Unite Here is encouraging fans with tickets to still attend Thursday’s game, but not to patronize Aramark-operated food and drink establishments in the arena.

The union placed a billboard advertisement along I-95 North earlier this week announcing their plans to strike. It read “Aramark, don’t ruin 🍺🌭at the playoffs” and featured photos of union members alongside a countdown to the strike.

Many of the unionized Aramark employees who work at the Wells Fargo Center also work at Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field. The two other stadiums will not be affected by the strike.

What the union wants

More than 90% of Unite Here’s Wells Fargo Center workers voted to authorize a strike late last month if negotiations did not progress. Their main focus during bargaining has been getting health care for more members and getting raises to match inflation.

Fewer than 20 of Aramark’s hundreds of Wells Fargo Center workers have year-round health insurance, the union said, while 210 qualify for partial-year prescription and doctor visit coverage, but not hospital emergency care.

The union has proposed that any member who works 750 hours a year across all three venues combined should be eligible for full-year health insurance. Aramark has countered with a minimum of 1,500 hours, according to Unite Here.

The minimum pay rate varies among the three facilities. At Wells Fargo Center, utility workers and dishwashers make $14.11 an hour while concession stand workers make $15.29. Concession stand workers start at $15.55 at Lincoln Financial Field, and $16.05 at Citizens Bank Park.

Aramark is headquartered in Philadelphia and employs roughly 8,000 workers in the region. The company staffs entertainment venues all over the globe and has more than 260,000 employees across its food services, facilities management, and other divisions.

Unite Here members began picketing at the stadium complex last month after their contract expired. A contingent of them gathered at City Hall last week as Philadelphia City Council adopted a resolution in support of the union as it negotiates with Aramark.