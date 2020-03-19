“Shutdowns in these industries will mean that low income households will bear the brunt of the impact created by COVID-19,” he said. Many of those households have little savings and the reduction of income will make it difficult to meet core expenses. Households with incomes of $50,000 and below spend more than half their income on food and shelter, and about 15% of people making less than $50,000 a year did not have health insurance in 2018.