During the health crisis, Hernandez, 58, has noticed that the hotel’s clientele has shifted away from its normal business travelers, and some guests are leaving rooms in worse shape than she’s seen in most of her 15 years at the hotel. And because of city and state orders, she has to clean and disinfect rooms more thoroughly than before, focusing on parts of the room that previously weren’t so important: light fixtures, doorknobs, remote controls. On top of that, she said, management has made it clear it doesn’t want workers putting in overtime.