The 1,000 food service workers and cleaners at the Wells Fargo Center are effectively jobless for the rest of the month. Comcast-Spectacor, which runs the South Philly arena, is postponing all events that were scheduled through March 31. In addition, all Flyers, 76ers, and Wings games at the arena are on hold until further notice, as the NBA and NHL have suspended their seasons. Workers employed by Comcast-Spectacor will continue to be paid, the company announced Friday, and Aramark workers at Wells Fargo are demanding their employer do the same.