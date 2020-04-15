On any given day, there could be thousands of workers at the port, Lassen said, depending on how many ships come in and how full they are. Goods such as fruit and cars come in through the terminals, as well as paper pulp for companies such as Kimberly Clark, which manufactures toilet paper, diapers, and Kleenex. Alongside the longshoremen work crane operators and hundreds of truck drivers who transport goods off the port.