Philadelphia’s municipal sanitation workers, who are predominantly black, will rally Tuesday morning in Love Park for better personal protective equipment, hazard pay, and coronavirus testing.
Their rally comes on the eleventh straight day of protests in Philadelphia sparked by the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and follows marches held by different groups of workers, including public defenders, healthcare workers, and teachers.
The sanitation workers’ rally, organized by union AFSCME District Council Local 427, reflects how the protests are drawing different kinds of groups into the activist fold. While the rally is not explicitly focused on police violence or Black Lives Matter, its timing makes it hard to ignore the parallels. The rally calls attention to the fact that workers’ rights — especially black workers’ rights — are part of nationwide protests that seek to protect the lives of black Americans.
“The fact is that black lives won’t matter unless sanitation workers’ lives also matter,” said Daniel Reyes, a teacher and member of the Democratic Socialists of America who is helping organize the rally.
The rally, he said, shows that “black lives matter not only in neighborhoods and in schools, but they also matter at work.”
The rally aims to draw attention to longstanding issues these workers have faced, one that have been exacerbated by the pandemic, said Omar Salaam, business agent for Local 427.
“We’re definitely one of the most undervalued departments in the city,” said Salaam, who worked in sanitation for 20 years, most recently as a truck driver, before becoming a union staffer.
The median salary among the city’s 1,100 sanitation workers is $36,000, Salaam said, though many work overtime “because they need it to be able to take care of their families.” Many spend their own money to get better quality personal protective equipment. They fear contracting diseases on the job as some have had to handle human feces and syringes. And they’ve been working throughout the entire pandemic as essential workers. Sixty have tested positive, he said.
The rally is not a strike, Salaam said, and the union told members that they should not take an unauthorized absence to attend. Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams sent a letter to workers on Monday addressing the rally, saying that “unauthorized absences ... will result in disciplinary action, up to and including termination.”
The city has "purchased and distributed thousands of masks, disposable gloves, and reusable gloves to Streets Department employees, in addition to the standard issued reusable gloves, a city spokesperson said. “Employees are also given hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, safety glasses, face shields, and puncture proof boots. The Department will continue to provide the necessary PPE, but as with all entities across the country, the City has experienced some challenges with supply and delivery of this equipment due to high demand.”
The spokesperson added that all employees can be tested at Rite-Aid, urgent cares such as Vybe, and other sites.
Mayor Kenney’s coronavirus-era proposed budget cuts $18.5 million from the Streets Department from his originally proposed budget, including an $8.6 million cut to personal services and $9.3 million cut to equipment. The Kenney administration and DC33 negotiated a one-year extension of the DC33 contract with a 2% raise and $750 signing bonus, a city spokesperson said.
The mayor has also proposed adding $14 million to the Police Department budget over his originally proposed budget, a move that has angered protesters and politicians amid nationwide calls to “defund the police.”
Salaam said it was “unacceptable” that the city was increasing its police budget while cutting from other departments, including Streets.