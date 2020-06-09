The median salary among the city’s 1,100 sanitation workers is $36,000, Salaam said, though many work overtime “because they need it to be able to take care of their families.” Many spend their own money to get better quality personal protective equipment. They fear contracting diseases on the job as some have had to handle human feces and syringes. And they’ve been working throughout the entire pandemic as essential workers. Sixty have tested positive, he said.