But a coalition of city workers — both union and nonunion — say there are ways the city can address its revenue shortfall and avoid layoffs. The workers’ have launched #NoServicesNoCity: Campaign for a Just Philly Budget, calling for Kenney and City Council to implement measures that will collect money from big business, major nonprofits and wealthy individuals. Slashing city services, they say, will hurt Philadelphia’s poorest and most vulnerable during a time when people are already struggling with job loss and a public health crisis.