I’ve got to rein them in. I tell them, “It’s not something I’m proud of! I don’t want to have to tell you this! But I would prefer to tell you this rather than have you go through what I went through. Hey, we all do what we have to do, but you do not want to go through that. You do not — do not — want to have to make lemonade out of the lemons in there. Sure, there’s TV. Yes, you’re able to play basketball. But it’s so you don’t go crazy, so you don’t lose your mind.”