In April 2013, Abby left a nail salon appointment to find a limo idling on the street, a chilled bottle of champagne inside. The car whisked her to all the landmarks of their relationship: Giorgio on Pine, Yogorino, the Morris Animal Refuge where they’d found Goji. At each stop was a clue. The last note led back to their apartment where, at the end of a path of rose petals, Eli waited on one knee.