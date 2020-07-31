Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel keeps the prayer/funeral cards of deceased firefighters tucked inside his hat, and he keeps the photos of some of them taped to his computer at Fire Admin HQ. He does this as a gut-punch reminder of the sacrifices his people make, what's at stake for them and their families, and his responsibilities to them as well as the city. Commissioner Thiel at Engine 45 with his hat with fallen Firefighter Lt. Matthew LeTourneau picture in it Thiel at the Engine 45 memorial for Lt. Matthew LeTourneau. May 7, 2020