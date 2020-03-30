At age 17, inspired by the women pilots of World War II, Marsh planned to join the military so that she could fly. But when she approached Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University about enrolling in its ROTC program — a path to becoming a military pilot — her admission to the program was declined because she was female. Crushed, Marsh scored a meeting with Marjorie S. Holt — the first Republican woman from Maryland to be elected to Congress and who sat on the Armed Services Committee — to see what could be done.