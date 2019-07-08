Gupta doesn’t know how much longer Corrie will live — she was about one and a half years old when she was rescued. Before Corrie arrived at the live animal market, she was at an egg farm where her eggs were sold as free-range and organic. Because Corrie was kept in close confinement with other chickens, her beak was cut, making it difficult for her to pick up scraps of food. Until last month, Corrie would lay an egg every single, occasionally screaming in pain. Gupta would crush up the egg, including the shell, and feed it back to Corrie to help restore some of the nutrients she lost by laying the egg. (She now has an implant to help moderate her egg-laying.)