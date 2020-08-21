It’s been all that and then some. An urgent notice posted online March 23 by the Appalachian Trail Conservancy implored “thru-hikers” and day hikers alike: Please stay off the Appalachian Trail. The conservancy warned of infection risks among hikers using facilities along the route, and to hikers and others patronizing off-trail businesses. The website has since been updated with an advisory for those who are using the storied footpath as restrictions have eased in some areas.