Slatted shades and plantation shutters are beautiful and versatile. These could be the solution you need when you want to filter a view, such as your neighbors, and retain light. By angling the slats in a particular way, you can block the view below or across the alley, and still see the sky. Or if it’s too bright outside, angle the slats a different way. Or, consider shutters on just the lower part of your window if that is all you need. Or maybe plant a large shrub or install a window box full of flowers outside your kitchen to help filter the view in a natural way!