Through the years, Sacchetti has witnessed limping battalions of wounded parents who’ve trudged into the hospital suffering from corn and peas shoved up their noses; corneas scratched by fast-growing baby nails; broken toes from wildly navigated kiddie scooters; America’s Funniest Home Videos-quality groin kicks; major broken bones caused by falls on staircases booby-trapped with Legos; broken noses and black eyes from headbutts; and earlobes split by babies yanking on hoop earrings. (“Never, ever wear hoop earrings around kids,” Sacchetti cautioned.)