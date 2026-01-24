The best sledding hills in Philadelphia, the suburbs, and New Jersey

Exact snowfall projections for the weekend’s impending storm are still taking shape, but by Friday afternoon, this much was clear:

There’s likely to be a lot of it.

Forecasts have predicted as much as 18 inches of snow in the city. A snow emergency has been declared, and already, Philadelphia schools have canceled classes on Monday — which means there should be ample time to get outside and enjoy the area’s bounty of prime sledding locales.

With the possibility of the city’s first double-digit snowfall in a decade, the region figures to be a sledder’s haven, with hills in all shapes and sizes.

Temperatures are expected to dip dangerously low beginning Friday night — so be sure to take precautions before heading out.

In the meantime, we’ve rounded up a few of the area’s best sledding spots to help you make the most of the coming snowfall.

Where to go sledding in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Museum of Art

The Art Museum’s “Rocky” steps are probably the most famous sledding spot in all of Philadelphia. Flying down solid concrete can be a bit dangerous — so take caution — but there should be plenty of snow on the ground by the time things taper off. And remember, there are some hills around back to hit, as well as a set of (less famous) steps.

📍2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Lemon Hill

Not far from the Art Museum, you’ll find East Fairmount Park’s Lemon Hill, known typically for the Federal-style mansion that stands there. During snowstorms, however, it transitions into a prime sledding spot for kids of all ages, thanks to steep hillsides that are begging for a run. Like others on the list, though, it can get crowded, so be prepared to wait your turn.

📍Sedgley and Lemon Hill Drives

Water Tower Recreation Center

Chestnut Hill locals know this spot as a landmark thanks to the 125-foot water tower, but it also happens to be among the neighborhood’s best sledding hills. That’s thanks to a wide variety of hills that make it a great choice for gaggles of kids with varying sledding experience, so feel free to bring the family out and stake your claim.

📍209 E. Hartwell Lane

Clark Park

Take a trip to West Philly’s Clark Park, where you’ll find a “bowl” — one of the park’s best-known features — that offers some more moderate slopes for young, budding sledders, or folks just looking for a milder run. As a bonus, it’s a pretty roomy area, so feel free to take a break from the slopes and find a spot to get in on other winter activities, like building snowmen or making snow angels.

📍43rd St. and Baltimore Ave.

Burholme Park

Sure, Burholme Park is home to the historic Robert W. Ryerss Museum and Library, but it also happens to be one of Northeast Philadelphia’s best sledding spots once the powder begins to stick. Here, you’ll find a large, expansive hill that serves as the park’s main draw for thrill-seeking sledders, but there are a few smaller, less intense options, too.

📍401 Cottman Ave.

FDR Park

This might not be the adrenaline junky’s first choice, but there is plenty of space to ramble in this South Philly park. Plus, you’ll also find some options in nearby Packer Park (the so-called “Bridge Hill” at Broad and Packer is one favorite, but it’s near traffic, so be careful).

📍1500 Pattison Ave., ⌚6 a.m.- 6 p.m., between November and March.

Bartram’s Garden

With about 50 acres of land, there’s no shortage of hills to choose from, and the scenery is tough to beat. Located in Southwest Philly, Bartram’s Garden might be best known for its historic botanical garden and fantastic skyline views of the city — but add sledding to the list come winter. If you’re planning on driving, the gates on 54th and 56th streets open at sunrise and close at sunset, though exact hours can vary.

📍5400 Lindbergh Blvd.

St. Joseph’s University

You typically can’t go wrong when it comes to sledding and college campuses. On Hawk Hill, the university’s 125-acre main campus, you’ll find plenty of acceptable terrain upon which to relieve the winter doldrums and escape the stresses of student life.

📍5600 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131

Where to go sledding in the Pa. suburbs

Tyler State Park

At more than 1,700 acres, Newtown’s Tyler State Park is big. It also happens to be essentially one giant downhill slope that brings out the crowds when a good snow comes. Some favorite spots, according to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, are located just below the Upper Plantation Picnic Area parking lot, and west of the park’s covered bridge — so plan accordingly.

📍101 Swamp Rd., Newtown, ⌚8 a.m. to sunset.

Nockamixon State Park

Located in Quakertown, Nockamixon State Park is home to all kinds of winter activities, ranging from ice fishing to cross-country skiing. It’s also a great sledding spot, particularly if you head to the area above the park’s marina. DCNR suggests parking in lot 13 for easy access. However, the Nockamixon’s hunting season is open, so be mindful not to enter hunting areas.

📍1542 Mountain View Dr., Quakertown, ⌚Sunrise to sunset.

Marsh Creek State Park

If you feel like the other spots on the list haven’t given you room to let loose on the slopes, this Downingtown park just might — it has around seven acres of sledding hills to check out. To get there, the DCNR recommends heading to the picnic area at the East Launch. Depending on when you go, check to see if Marsh Creek’s hunting season is open to avoid those areas.

📍675 Park Rd., Downingtown, ⌚Sunrise to sunset.

Rose Tree Park

For a more relaxing day of sledding, head to Media’s Rose Tree County Park. There, you’ll find 120 acres of gentle, rolling slopes that are perfect for novice sledders. If you want something a little more exciting, Ridley Creek State Park — located a couple miles from Rose Tree Park — has great options by its park office.

📍1671 N. Providence Rd., Media

Valley Forge National Historical Park

Yes, Valley Forge is a fantastic historical landmark, having served as the location for George Washington’s winter encampment in 1777 and 1778. But it’s also a great place to get some sledding done for the whole family. The Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board has a few recommendations, including hills near the Memorial Arch and statue of Anthony Wayne.

📍1400 N. Outer Line Dr., King of Prussia

Where to go sledding in New Jersey

Frank Donio Memorial Park

At about 50 acres, this Sicklerville park isn’t huge, but it is a favorite sledding spot among locals when a good winter snow hits. Take the walking path to easily find plenty of hills to choose from, and get sledding.

📍665 Chews Landing Rd., Sicklerville

Laurel Acres Park

In the warmer months, this Mount Laurel park is known for its small fishing lake and nature trail — but come winter, it’s a hot spot for South Jersey locals looking for some good sledding. Head there to find the park’s designated sledding hill, which is near the parking lot, and features a long slope that’s on the gentler side of things, making it great for youngsters.

📍1045 S. Church St., Mount Laurel

Fort Mott State Park

Back in the late 1800s, this spot was part of a coastal defense system on the Delaware River. These days, it’s a favorite winter sledding spot for folks in Salem County. It’s not for the faint of heart, though, as the hills and embankments can get a little steep for inexperienced sledders — but they are good for picking up some serious speed.

📍454 Fort Mott Rd., Pennsville, N.J., ⌚ 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.