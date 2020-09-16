Founded on 1,800 acres with 43 original settlers, by 1901 Alliance Colony was home to 151 adults, 345 children, 78 farms, and four synagogues. Many of the children of those early generations of farmers were able to attend college or enter professions other than farming, and within a few decades Alliance faded. The original farm families sold or rented their land or let it go fallow, and in the intervening years, there has been little development in the sparsely populated, now predominantly Black section of the township.