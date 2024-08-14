A ‘Bluey’ experience is coming to the Philly area

Calling all “Bluey” fans — the beloved Blue Heeler puppy is coming to King of Prussia Mall this December.

Philadelphians can enter the world of the Australian ABC Kids animated TV show, which last released episodes in July on Disney+, with an immersive experience.

CAMP, a family experience company with stores nationwide, is offering an hour-long adventure featuring a 5,000 square-foot recreation of Bluey’s house. Visitors can explore the house, play games including “Magic Asparagus,” “Keepy Uppy,” and “Grannies,” enjoy a Bluey animation, and more. At the end of the experience, they can meet the blue puppy and his younger sister, Bingo.

The Bluey x CAMP immersive adventure launched in November 2023 at CAMP store in Los Angeles. It has since traveled to other CAMP locations in the country, including Boston and Chicago.

The Philadelphia stop at the King of Prussia Mall, located on the upper level just past Shake Shack and next to Kendra Scott, will begin Dec. 16.

The experience is wheelchair-accessible and ADA-compliant, and offers noise-canceling headphones and sunglasses for “CAMPers” who may need them. There will also be select showtimes every other Wednesday with low sensory experiences.

All children ages 2 and up will need a ticket to attend. Tickets are $46 to $54, and can be reserved online. Folks must arrive 15 minutes before their time slot on weekdays and 30 minutes before on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday slots.

Bluey x CAMP in King of Prussia

📍King of Prussia Mall, 160 N Gulph Road, Level 3, King of Prussia, Pa. 19406, 🌐 camp.com/bluey-x-camp-philadelphia, 🕙 Starting Dec. 16: Monday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday noon to 8 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (standard shows run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and sensory friendly shows from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. every other Wednesday); Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.