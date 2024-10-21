The British-based Boden outlet is turning Scranton into somewhat of a fashion destination.

Boden — the British women’s clothing brand that blends J.Crew prep with Altar’d State whimsy for runway chic vibe — is giving Scranton, PA cool girl cred.

Yep, President Joe Biden’s birthplace is building quite the fashion rep, at least according to a recent New York Times article claiming downtown Scranton as the newest unlikely style destination, thanks to the Boden outlet on 542 Biden St.

We get it: Upscale looks — hello, blouson sleeved maxis — at basement prices — a $140 velvet blazer sells for $74.80 at the outlet — will pique a fashionistas’ interest every time.

Boden shoppers find their fitted and flowing colorful deals mostly in catalogs and online. Boden is also sold at Nordstrom. The Scranton Boden store is the only free-standing Boden in the world.

Founded in 1991 by Johnnie Boden, Boden’s easy-to-wear pieces are mostly basics with a little bit of zip. But in recent years, Boden tried to capitalize on high fashion. Sales plummeted and the brand, according to the UK-based fashion news site, Drapers, is struggling to close 2024 in the black.

“I made a series of serious mistakes and felt like a fool,” Johnnie Boden said in the article. “The brilliant team at Boden couldn’t have responded better, bringing Boden back to its very best.”

Enter Pennsylvania. If lawyers, doctors, business woman, and socialites in middle America searching for a little edge can at bargain prices can’t help Boden live up to its fashion goals, they might as well give it up.

How did the pretty, preppy, clothing outlet end up in Scranton?

According to the Times article, the Boden outlet is 11 miles away from its U.S. distribution center in Pittston, PA., — perfect for selling overstock and items returned by online shoppers. The outlet was previously in Pittston for about a decade, before moving to Scranton in the summer of 2020.

Philly fashionistas are happy for Scranton. But we’re not worried. Biden Street — no offense, Mr. President — has nothing on Walnut Street.