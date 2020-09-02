But when Pete found her bent over the bed near a basket of unfolded clothes, he said, “We’ve got to start timing those contractions.” They were all over the map: four minutes apart, then 10. By the time they reached the hospital, Bridget was 7 centimeters dilated. “But I was holding her in. I was scared it was going to hurt.” When a new midwife came on at 11 p.m., she reminded Bridget there was only one way forward. “Push through the pain,” she advised. Colette was born five minutes later.